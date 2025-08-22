Ozzy Osbourne 'Knew' He Was Dying Before Final Show, Rocker's Friend Reveals: 'He Had Been Frail for a While'

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne’s friend Tom Morello — who worked with Black Sabbath on their farewell concert on July 5 — revealed the famous rocker "knew" he was nearing the end of his life before he took his last bow.

Ozzy Osbourne's Death Was a 'Terrible and Tragic Surprise'

Source: MEGA Tom Morello said Ozzy Osbourne was 'sort of living his life' prior to his death.

“The fact he lived to play and feel that love one more time, to do 'Paranoid,' to do 'Crazy Train.' If you have got to go — and I wish Ozzy lived another 30 years — if you’ve got to go out… it felt like he knew,” Morello said in an interview. Although Morello noted Osbourne’s death was “tragic,” he said it was a “miracle” he lived “as long as he did” due to him living “on the edge for such a long time.” “He had been frail for a while,” he concluded, “but friends of mine saw him a week later. He was at another event in Birmingham a week later. He wasn’t on his deathbed. He was just sort of living his life. It was a terrible and tragic surprise.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Bandmate Said He Was 'Frail'

Source: MEGA Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate, said he 'wasn't in good health.'

Geezer Butler, Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmate, echoed similar sentiments to Morello in an essay at the end of July. He described how “frail” Osbourne had become, detailing how he needed help from three people while rehearsing and had to sit to sing. "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was," Butler shared. "He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones."

Ozzy Osbourne Was Unusually 'Quiet' Before His Death

Source: MEGA Geezer Butler said Ozzy Osbourne 'sat in a chair' while he sang at the farewell concert.

Butler also noted the setlist for the farewell concert was tiring for Osbourne. “He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair," Butler said. "We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs." Geezer also spotted a change in the demeanor of his longtime pal, saying he was “quiet compared with the Ozzy of old.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was 76 at the time of his death.