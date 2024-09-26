Craig Conover Says He and Paige DeSorbo Are on the 'Same Page' When It Comes to Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Pressure'
Though Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are constantly getting asked when they're going to get married, the former doesn't have a timeline in mind.
"I've learned to put one foot in front of the other. I'm trying to not let the unknown of the future ruin the happiness of today. I think finding the right person is the tough part, and I could have found the wrong person in Charleston and have a structured life — or be with a girl that I love. To be able to have a social life in New York is a dream come true," the Southern Charm star, 35, exclusively told OK! on Wednesday, September 25, while hosting Cracker Barrel Cheese’s 70th anniversary in New York City.
The pair, who have been dating three years, march to the beat of their own drum, which is something that isn't easy to do — especially when their lives are being documented on Southern Charm or Summer House.
"I was bummed because I don't think it aired on Summer House last year, but at one point, Kyle [Cooke] was pressing me. It was me, Jesse [Solomon] and Carl [Radke] standing there, and he was like, 'Why aren't you engaged yet?' I was like, 'I don't want to end up like any of y'all!'" he said, referring to how Radke and Lindsay Hubbard broke off their engagement, while Cooke and his wife, Amanda Batula, have had issues over the years.
"Carl was like, 'I get it, dude. We got engaged because everyone was telling us we would figure things out, but we're figuring things out now while we're engaged.' So, Paige and I are on the same page about getting married. We're figuring things out all the things you're supposed to figure out beforehand," he added.
Fortunately, the duo are able to block out the noise — to DeSorbo's credit. "There's going to be speed bumps and things you have to figure out before you get engaged or married. I was fortunate to have great parents growing up, but outside of that, I just had Hallmark to base relationship speeds on. You meet, you fall in love, you get engaged, you get married, but Paige has done a good job of being like, 'In the real world, you need to date and talk about finances and where we're going to live and kids,'" he noted.
"It was really important to her to become a successful career woman before she becomes Craig's fiancé — whether that's something that happens or not when you get engaged, she wanted that independence, and I respect all of that," he added. "Sometimes that was hard to figure out. I had to make a decision — do I stay in a relationship where I'm happy and have no idea what the future looks like or do I move on? For me, I'm happier with Paige and not knowing what tomorrow looks like. There's a lot of pressure, and we've both realized one day we'll figure out where we'll live, but right now, we love being in both places."
The pair both reside in different cities — the brunette beauty, 31, is based in the Big Apple, while Conover splits his time between Charleston, Nashville and NYC — but long distance doesn't seem to bother them.
"What is on TV sometimes doesn't come across as much — or even social media because we don't post every time we're together," Conover shared. "We're with each other every day, so what people don't realize is we split time together in those two [Charleston and NYC] different places. Paige and I spent the spring in Charleston because we were filming Southern Charm, but we never go more than three or four days without seeing each other, which is nice. We basically live together — just in two different places! It's nice that we're starting to see more and more long distance couples reaching out and saying they feel represented by seeing us on TV now."
"With technology and travel as easy as it is, long distance is a lot more common than people think. I'm glad we can represent long distance relationships and show them there's a way to do it," he added.
Though the podcast host couldn't come check out the event, Conover was excited to bring his lady some cheese to snack on later!
"I get to make cheese boards with everyone here," he noted of Cracker Barrel Cheese’s 70th anniversary. "I'm excited to meet everyone. It's a dream come true. I don't work with brands that aren't already a part of my life, and it's amazing to come here and make cheese boards."
"It's one of my dream collaborations because I love cheese!" the Sewing Down South founder continued. "I think everyone that's watched our show and knows me knows that Cracker Barrel Cheese has always been a staple in my home growing up. Even now when I go back to my parents, I always know there's going to be cheese out, like the cheese cubes or the veggie trays. I've built this space in Charleston that encourages people to visit. I like being a host, and one of the best things to have in the fridge for impromptu gatherings is Cracker Barrel Cheese. Cheese and crackers are the easiest thing! I did it with Paige last night, actually. I made cheese and crackers. I always have it in the fridge, and it's also good for holiday gatherings. Who doesn't enjoy cheese? When they reached out, it was very organic, and it was a brand I was already familiar with. It's just fun!"