Craig Conover Says He and Paige DeSorbo Are on the 'Same Page' When It Comes to Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Pressure'

The pair, who have been dating three years, march to the beat of their own drum, which is something that isn't easy to do — especially when their lives are being documented on Southern Charm or Summer House.

"I was bummed because I don't think it aired on Summer House last year, but at one point, Kyle [Cooke] was pressing me. It was me, Jesse [Solomon] and Carl [Radke] standing there, and he was like, 'Why aren't you engaged yet?' I was like, 'I don't want to end up like any of y'all!'" he said, referring to how Radke and Lindsay Hubbard broke off their engagement, while Cooke and his wife, Amanda Batula, have had issues over the years.

"Carl was like, 'I get it, dude. We got engaged because everyone was telling us we would figure things out, but we're figuring things out now while we're engaged.' So, Paige and I are on the same page about getting married. We're figuring things out all the things you're supposed to figure out beforehand," he added.