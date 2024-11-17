or
Adele and Rich Paul 'Still Want to Have a Baby' After Getting Engaged: 'That's Very Much on the Agenda'

Photo of Rich Paul and Adele.
Source: MEGA

Adele and Rich Paul are hoping to eventually expand their family.

Nov. 17 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Adele is looking forward to being a mom again!

According to a source, the "Someone Like You" singer, who shares 12-year-old son Angelo with her ex Simon Konecki, still wants to "have a baby" with fiancé Rich Paul, but her life is currently non-stop as they renovate their luxurious Beverly Hills mansion.

Adele began dating Rich Paul in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Adele began dating Rich Paul in 2021.

The happy couple purchased the property from Sylvester Stallone in 2022, and recently, renovation photos revealed walls being knocked down and the second floor completely removed as Adele and Paul turn the lavish $58 million house into their dream home.

"They still want to have a baby. That’s very much on the agenda, so they’re babyproofing the property and making plans for a beautiful nursery, but they also don’t want to put a whole lot of pressure on things," the source explained.

Adele and Rich Paul purchased their mansion from Sylvester Stallone in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Adele and Rich Paul purchased their mansion from Sylvester Stallone in 2022.

"Right now, the renovation is taking up all their spare time, but eventually they do plan to have a child together, one way or another," added the source.

As OK! previously reported, Adele opened up on her desires to expand their family during a concert in May.

"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," she told the crowd. "I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy."

Adele shares one child with her ex Simon Konecki.
Source: MEGA

Adele shares one child with her ex Simon Konecki.

"I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?" she continued. "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"

Last year, she also admitted she really wanted to "be a mom again soon."

"I’ve actually been writing lists," she said. "So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."

Adele said she's hoping to have a daughter one day.
Source: MEGA

Adele said she's hoping to have a daughter one day.

Adele and Paul started dating in 2021 after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party. Although the "Rolling in the Deep" singer has been seen wearing a ring on that special finger for some time, she did not confirm their engagement until August, when she sweetly rejected a fan's proposal at a concert in Germany.

"I can't marry you, I'm already getting married," she quipped, waving her left hand as if to show off a ring.

The source spoke with Life & Style about Adele and Paul's future plans.

