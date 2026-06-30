Paige DeSorbo Shows Off Toned Abs in Rare Bikini Photo During Italian Summer Getaway

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Paige DeSorbo left little to the imagination while showing off her toned stomach in a skimpy yellow bikini on an Italian summer getaway. The podcast host and former reality star posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on June 30, wearing a yellow bandeau bathing suit top and a matching ruffled swim skirt. DeSorbo accompanied the swim outfit with a yellow button-down from her Daphne pajama company, a beige woven bad and simple gold sunglasses. "Sorry for being so cute this early in the morning," she captioned the Tuesday morning post.

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Source: @Paige DeSorbo/instagram Paige DeSorbo posed in a bright yellow bikini during her Italian getaway.

DeSorbo posted on TikTok on June 29, sharing that she had finally embarked on her annual Italian vacation with her family. She posed in a matching yellow skirt set and large black sunglasses with "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled playing in the background. "My Italy outfits have started," she captioned the video in which she showed off her look in front of a pristine blue pool.

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@paige_desorbo My Italy outfits have started. ♬ son original - CEDKMC Source: @Paige_DeSorbo/TikTok Paige DeSorbo has posted multiple snaps from her Italian vacation.

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Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo's fans praised her for her show-stopping outfits and toned physique

Commenters praised the star for her eye for fashion and toned physique, as they looked forward to many more swoon-worthy snaps from her European vacation. "Ugh, finally my show is on! Italian summer here we go!," one person commented. "You’re literally just a gorgeous baddie icon- sincerely a giggler," another added. "Have the best time in Italy, Paige." "Obsessed, as always," a third noted.

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Why Did Paige DeSorbo Leave Summer House?

Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo departed from 'Summer House' after season 9.

DeSorbo gave up her spot on the hit Bravo series Summer House in 2025 after wrapping up the show's ninth season. "I just had this overwhelming sense that I couldn't go back," she told Byrdie at the time. "I know I would've been doing a disservice to [the show]. They accept a certain level of showing up, and I couldn't give them that." But that hasn't made her schedule any less busy. The star and fashion mogul has been hard at work, pumping out weekly episodes of her podcast "Giggly Squad" with her co-host Hannah Berner. The duo began the popular show in March 2020, and it quickly snowballed — culminating in a tour across the United States and a New York Times bestselling novel.

What Is Paige DeSorbo Doing Now?

Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo is set to star alongside Hannah Berner in a new Netflix comedy.