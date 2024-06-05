Who Is Paige Woolen? 9 Things to Know About the Model Linked to Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor, who split from Brittany Cartwright after four years of marriage, has been spotted several times with Paige Woolen.

The internet personality is famous for her Instagram page, @dudesinthedm, which helps people catch their cheating partners by sliding into their DMs.

She revealed during her appearance on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast in April 2021 that her page caught people's attention.

"I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show," Woolen revealed. "So that could be in the works potentially."

She posted a new screenshot on Tuesday, May 28, featuring a user replying to her Instagram Story. However, she has since deleted it, leaving a November 2023 post as the latest on the page.

It now has 78,500 followers.