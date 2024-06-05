Who Is Paige Woolen? 9 Things to Know About the Model Linked to Jax Taylor
Paige Woolen Created a Viral Instagram Page
Jax Taylor, who split from Brittany Cartwright after four years of marriage, has been spotted several times with Paige Woolen.
The internet personality is famous for her Instagram page, @dudesinthedm, which helps people catch their cheating partners by sliding into their DMs.
She revealed during her appearance on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast in April 2021 that her page caught people's attention.
"I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show," Woolen revealed. "So that could be in the works potentially."
She posted a new screenshot on Tuesday, May 28, featuring a user replying to her Instagram Story. However, she has since deleted it, leaving a November 2023 post as the latest on the page.
It now has 78,500 followers.
Paige Woolen Enjoys Attention
She Has an OnlyFans Account
In addition to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Woolen manages an OnlyFans page. It has 30 videos, 567 media and 132,800 likes as of press time.
Paige Woolen Appeared in a Show
In 2023, Woolen joined Jay Gould in an episode of Miss Match and played a true or false game.
One of the prompts asked if "the only thing real" on Paige was her nose, which was later confirmed to be true.
What's Her Relationship With Drake?
Drake's Instagram page still has a post featuring Woolen, which he used to promote his album For All the Dogs. The pair posed with a baby for what appeared to be a family photoshoot for the teaser.
Paige Woolen Shared Her Thoughts About Her Chest
As she gained more attention, Woolen spoke with the Daily Mail in April and talked about her body.
"What I love most about my big b------ is that they fill out shirts and dresses so I don't have to wear a bra," she shared. "[When I do wear bras], I have to get them specially fitted, which is very expensive. I also have a very large chiropractor bill because I have constant back pain."
Woolen reportedly undergoes acupuncture to manage the pain, as well.
Paige Woolen Sparked Dating Rumors With Jax Taylor
After Taylor's separation from Cartwright, the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted with Woolen several times on Memorial Day Weekend.
They were seen together for the first time on May 24 at The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks before their three-hour lunch at the Granville Café in Los Angeles, Calif., the next day.
Brittany Cartwright Seemingly Reacted to the Dating Rumors
Amid the romance buzz, Cartwright shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 26. It showed the text, "Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor."
"Thank you, & imagine what I've been through behind closed doors," Cartwright wrote.
Paige Woolen Faced Backlash After Jeremy Madix's Birthday Party
After their consecutive outings, the pair attended a birthday party for Ariana Madix's brother, Jeremy Madix. At the time, the model garnered criticism for her behavior at the event after joking she was pregnant while being intimate with Jax.
After seeing a video from the party, people slammed her for being "thirsty."
"Disrespectful and attention seeking," one said, while a second added, "She is really disgusting for saying that. Pure trash."