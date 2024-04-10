Brittany Cartwright Confesses She and Jax Taylor Only Had Intercourse 'Twice in the Past Year' Leading Up to Shocking Split
Could the key to a lasting relationship lots of intimacy?!
Based off of Brittany Cartwright's experience in the love department — or lack there of — it seems to be of high importance.
The Vanderpump Rules star recently revealed a drastic decrease in intercourse was one of the main reasons fueling her marital demise to estranged husband, Jax Taylor.
"When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having s-- all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day," the 35-year-old admitted in a confessional interview during the Tuesday, April 9, episode of The Valley. "And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year."
Elsewhere in the episode, Taylor didn't deny he and his wife stopped having intimate bedroom behavior, as the 44-year-old told his costars Danny Booko and Jesse Lally: "I feel like we got to schedule it."
The dad-of-1 — who shares his son, Cruz, who turns 3 on Friday, April 12, with Cartwright — said the separated spouses used to get freaky frequently, noting the duo went from doing it three or four times a day to now asking himself, "did we do it this month?"
Sitting in a confessional, Taylor further discussed his feelings of losing sexual chemistry with his estranged wife he once felt so strongly.
"The romantic spark is just not there right now," he explained. "I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her."
As Cartwright previously mentioned, Taylor pointed out how having a child severely put a damper on their intimacy.
"Your s-- life and your marriage kind of take a back seat when you have a child," he said. "It’s a big deal and I don’t want it to become a bigger deal."
The juicy reality television episode comes more than one month after the Bravo couple announced their decision to separate after four years of marriage.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright told listeners during a February episode of her and Taylor's "When Reality Hits" podcast. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," she continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Neither Taylor nor Cartwright have formally filed for divorce at this time.