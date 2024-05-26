On Friday, May 24, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 44, was spotted with a mystery woman at the Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks, Calif., three months after his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright .

The Valley star was out with pals when he was seen with the unidentified individual. Eyewitnesses spilled that the father-of-one — who tied the knot with Cartwright in 2019 —arrived at the bar with the group, including the woman, around 11:30 p.m.

Though there was no PDA, the duo seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. The group of friends later performed karaoke before the reality TV star and his female companion left together around 1 a.m.