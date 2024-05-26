OK Magazine
Is Jax Taylor Moving on From Brittany Cartwright? Reality TV Star Spotted With Mystery Woman at Karaoke Bar Amid Couple's Separation

By:

May 26 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Jax Taylor back to being a womanizer?

On Friday, May 24, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 44, was spotted with a mystery woman at the Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks, Calif., three months after his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation in February.

The Valley star was out with pals when he was seen with the unidentified individual. Eyewitnesses spilled that the father-of-one — who tied the knot with Cartwright in 2019 —arrived at the bar with the group, including the woman, around 11:30 p.m.

Though there was no PDA, the duo seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. The group of friends later performed karaoke before the reality TV star and his female companion left together around 1 a.m.

As OK! previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright announced their separation on February 29 on their joint podcast "When Reality Hits."

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the mother-of-one — who shares son Cruz, 3, with Taylor — began. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in 2019.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, 35, added. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

"I'm taking one day at a time," she continued. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

"I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good," Cartwright concluded.

Just a few weeks after the announcement, at the March 14, premiere party for The Valley, Cartwright gave further detail into the split.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright both star on 'The Valley.'

The brunette beauty revealed she has been living in an Airbnb with Cruz since they called it quits.

She explained how Taylor has been her "ride or die for nine years," but "there's only so much that a woman can take."

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share son Cruz.

"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" she added.

Cartwright noted how their offspring is the "most important thing" and "all that matters."

"I feel a little bit of relief," she confessed. "I needed this space."

TMZ reported on Taylor's night at the bar.

