Jax Taylor Thought Brittany Cartwright Would 'Never Leave' Him After They Had Explosive Fight on TV

Source: Bravo
By:

May 22 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

The Valley viewers are getting a front row seat to the end of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage.

During the Tuesday, May 21, episode of the Bravo series, which was filmed last year, the Vanderpump Rules OG, 44, claimed his now-estranged spouse, 35, would "never" divorce him despite the two going head-to-head during an explosive fight during a cast trip to Big Bear, Calif.

Source: Bravo

'The Valley' viewers got a front row seat to the end of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage.

During a boat trip, the guys in the group lamented about their issues with their wives after Jesse Lally admitted his romance with Michelle Saniei was over.

"We’re going through a lot right now because we have multiple businesses that are going on, we have a child, we’re going to drive each other crazy, that’s just normal,” Taylor revealed about his issues with Cartwright, with whom he shares Cruz, 3. "Do I tend to get a little aggressive at times? Yeah, of course. It’s just me, who I am. But I reel it in. I’m very aware of what I’m doing. I’m very aware of how I deliver things."

Source: Bravo

Jax Taylor and Jesse Lally lamented about their broken marriages.

When the real estate agent, 43, claimed he and his then-partner were going through the same thing about deciding whether or not to divorce, the former SUR bartender backtracked his statements. "I shouldn't have said my marriage is on the fence,” Taylor clarified.

"My marriage is far from on the fence, my wife and I love each other to death and we don't believe in divorce. We don't. We work through it. And we don't believe in separation, we don't believe in any of that, my wife's going to have to bury me in the f------ backyard. I will never go anywhere; she will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now," the father-of-one told his pals.

Source: Bravo

Jax Taylor 'never' thought Brittany Cartwright would leave him.

Earlier in the episode, Taylor and the southern belle, who announced their separation in March, had an intense argument in front of their friends after the House of Villains alum accused Cartwright of drinking too much after she started throwing up on the trip.

"You’re always sick, you’re always drinking,” Taylor yelled at the Kentucky native. "I’m not going to support you when you’re drinking and get drunk. Everybody else is normal, why can’t you be?"

Source: Mega

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got into an explosive argument during the episode.

Source: OK!

"Jax, I can f------ hear you,” Cartwright yelled. “Everybody here has my back and you’re my f------ husband and you’re trying to make me look like I’m a bad person. You think I want to be in here not feeling good? F--- you! F--- you! I’m your wife and you’re trying to make me look bad in front of all these people.”

In a confessional, Cartwright noted how she was at her wit's end with Taylor. "I feel like Jax is like sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle," she revealed. "How much more of this can I possibly take? I'm starting to realize all the little things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life."

