Palace Staff Would Give The Press 'A Negative Story' About Prince Harry To Kill A Negative Prince William Story, Claims Author
New details are coming to light on Prince Harry's relationship with Buckingham Palace staff.
According to writer Valentine Low, when the Duke of Sussex started dating Meghan Markle in 2016, he became increasingly "suspicious" of employees leaking stories to the press, something he was all too familiar with as he grew up in Prince William's shadow.
"I've been told that ever since Harry was a teenager, the palace prioritized Prince William's reputation over Prince Harry's," Low shared in a recent interview. "For instance, there's a story about a paper calling the palace communications team for comment on a negative William story. The palace's strategy was to offer up a negative Harry story to kill the William story from running. I don't know how often this strategy was utilized, but I have heard from a former employee that this happened."
The concept isn't something the author was surprised about, as the monarchy believes the top of the succession line is the most important.
"Of course, the palace is going to do everything it can to protect the heir," he said. "The Prince and Princess of Wales [Kate Middleton] are the future and the priority. While it seems harsh, it's also common sense."
For years, Harry's paranoia allegedly led to him bombarding the staff with questions.
"It was a constant test of loyalty: ‘Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?’ It was exhausting," Low revealed in his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. "His mistrust of the courtiers in the other households; the constant loyalty tests of his own staff: All of this was there before Meghan arrived on the scene."
Things were still manageable until Meghan came along, as she refused to let Harry be mistreated, causing her to often lash out at palace staff. "It was a very difficult experience for many of [the employees]," stated Low. "Some people told me they were completely destroyed, they felt sick, they were shook."
