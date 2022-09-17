Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Ditch US-Based PR Firm Who Pulled Them From Royal Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have severed ties with their United States PR firm Sunshine Sachs confirming "we no longer work" with the exiled royals.
Sunshine Sachs' comment comes after an anonymous source claimed the unpopular Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "no longer" with the firm, adding that the "intel is solid!"
Before the tip was published on @houseinhabit, the PR firm's contact details were listed on Meghan's Celebrity Service account page. Sunshine Sachs has since been removed, Radar reported, while the firm is still displayed on Harry's page.
Harry and Meghan's bold business move comes as the royal family continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8.
As the outlet reported, the royal-turned-Hollywood couple ditched their senior royal duties in March 2020, choosing to start their life anew in Montecito, Calif., with their now-three-year-old son, Archie.
Amid the start of their next chapter, Harry and Meghan, who welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021, have since aired out their dirty laundry with the royals, launched a controversial podcast and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. As if that wasn't enough, Meghan released her first children's book, and Harry is now fast tracking the release of his bombshell memoir that certainly has The Firm in a panic.
But now, with no PR team, it will be interesting to see how Harry and Meghan navigate these next few months, given all eyes will be on them following the death of Her Majesty.
Since walking away from their royal lives, Harry returned to his homeland in April 2021 for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral and again with his wife for the Platinum Jubilee in June.
The red-headed prince then dropped everything earlier this month to be by his grandma's side after learning of her declining health, but he did not make it in time to say goodbye.
After being the first royal to leave Balmoral Castle following Her Majesty's passing, Harry was joined by Meghan for the queen's funeral procession.
Despite their strained relationships within the royal family because of Megxit, the new King is seemingly determined to unite the family once and for all.
“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."