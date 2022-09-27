Meghan Markle's Demanding Behavior Allegedly Left A Young Palace Aide 'Terrified & Shaking'

On one occasion, an employee allegedly admitted she was "terrified" when she had to give Meghan a call over a situation involving an incident with the press. "This is so ridiculous," she reportedly told her colleagues. "I can’t stop shaking."

The Sussexes' secretary Samantha Cohen feared their wrath as well, as she was reportedly "screamed at" while aboard a flight to Australia for a royal tour in 2018. "Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit," insisted a source in the book. "She was miserable. She was constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf, while taking all this abuse from them."