Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump's Favorite Attorney Makes Embarrassing Gaffe on Live TV: Watch

photo of Alina Habba.
Source: @NEWSMAX/YOUTUBE

Donald Trump's favorite lawyer Alina Habba made an embarrassing gaffe in an attempt to torch former Vice President Kamala Harris.

March 10 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Alina Habba, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump and current senior advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi, made an embarrassing gaffe while attempting to attack former Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a Monday, March 9, interview on Newsmax, Habba mixed up civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, who died last month, with Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson while discussing a funeral she claimed Democratic leaders were "using" to criticize the administration.

“If you look at Kamala Harris’ comments of desperation at Reggie Jackson’s funeral, and she didn’t even know him, if you look at this, they’re reaching so far,” she said.

Alina Habba's Big Blunder

image of Alina Habba confused Jesse Jackson and Reggie Jackson.
Source: @NEWSMAX/YOUTUBE

Alina Habba confused Jesse Jackson and Reggie Jackson.

The 2024 Democratic presidential candidate knew Jesse and was deeply inspired by him throughout her life and career.

She recently paid tribute to him as a "selfless leader, mentor, and friend" following his passing. She delivered a keynote address at his "homegoing" funeral service at the House of Hope in Chicago.

“Let me just start out by saying: I predicted a lot of what is happening right now,” Kamala said in her eulogy. “I hate to say I told you so, but we did see it coming. But what I did not predict is that we would not have Jesse Jackson with us right now to help us get through this.”

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
Inside Alina Habba's Blunders

image of Alina Habba has made many blunders in her roles for the president.
Source: @NEWSMAX/YOUTUBE

Alina Habba has made many blunders in her roles for the president.

Alina has made many blunders in her roles for the president, but none more consequential than in December 2025, when a federal appeals panel for the Third Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that disqualified her from her position as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor.

The court found that her installation by the Trump administration violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and bypassed constitutional protections, as she was neither confirmed by the Senate nor appointed by district trial court judges.

Donald Trump

image of Alina Habba resigned on December 8.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba resigned on December 8.

Following the court's decision, Alina officially resigned from the post on December 8.

After her resignation, she was appointed by Pam to serve as a senior advisor for U.S. attorneys.

image of Alina Habba used to work for Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba used to work for Donald Trump.

During previous trials, such as the case in which Alina served as Donald’s lead attorney in the defamation lawsuits brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, judges and legal analysts described her performance as "embarrassing," including an instance where she admitted in court that she did not "know how to try this case.”

These cases resulted in significant legal defeats for Trump, including an $83.3 million jury verdict in January 2024.

