OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
NEWS

Donald Trump's Favorite Lawyer Secretly Divorces Millionaire Husband and Moves Near Mar-a-Lago

photo of Alina Habba.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba has quietly divorced her second husband and moved to Florida to be near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

March 11 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Alina Habba, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump and current senior advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi, has officially divorced her second husband, millionaire businessman Gregg Reuben, and relocated to Palm Beach, Fla., near the president's Mar-a-Lago Club.

The split and move, reported by Daily Mail, follow her resignation as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in December 2025.

The 41-year-old “quietly divorced” Reuben, the millionaire founder of the New York City-based parking management company Centerpark, amicably in New Jersey in February, the outlet reported.

Why Did Alina Habba and Her Husband Split?

image of The couple married in 2020.
Source: MEGA

The couple married in 2020.

Sources close to Habba indicated the couple, married in 2020, reached an "impasse," noting that Reuben was not involved in politics and preferred to stay "in the shadows" while Habba’s high-profile career in the "MAGAverse" accelerated.

Following the divorce, Habba purchased a home in Palm Beach to be closer to the center of Trump’s political operations.

Habba has two children from her first marriage to attorney Matthew Eyet, from whom she was divorced in 2019, and was a stepmother to Reuben's son during their five-year marriage.

'She's Doing Just Fine'

image of Alina Habba apparently was the one who wanted the divorce.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba apparently was the one who wanted the divorce.

A source told the Mail that she initiated the divorce.

"If there's one thing I know about Alina Habba, it's that she doesn't take s--- from anyone," they said. "She's famously described herself as a 'feisty Jersey girl,' and anyone who's met one knows exactly what that means."

"She's widely successful, a rockstar mom, and I have no doubt she'll eventually find someone who celebrates her sparkle instead of trying to dim it," they added. "Until then, she's doing just fine being a boss.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

image of The political guru now lives in Florida.
Source: MEGA

The political guru now lives in Florida.

According to the report, “She christened her new bachelorette mansion in Palm Beach by hosting a New Year's Eve Party this year instead of attending Trump's bash.”

“She’s a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics,” another friend said, “even when life throws personal challenges her way.”

Habba is a “strong woman” who was “lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with," the friend added.

After being disqualified from her New Jersey prosecutor role by a federal judge, Habba now serves as a Senior Advisor to Bondi.

image of Alina Habba recently made a slip-up on TV.
Source: MEGA

Alina Habba recently made a slip-up on TV.

Habba's resignation from the New Jersey office followed a federal appeals court ruling that her appointment was unlawful because it exceeded the time limits for interim positions.

She has indicated she intends to return to the U.S. Attorney position if the Supreme Court eventually overturns the lower court rulings.

Habba drew media attention after a televised slip-up in which she mistakenly referred to civil rights icon Jesse Jackson as baseball legend Reggie Jackson during a Newsmax interview.

