NEWS Donald Trump's Favorite Lawyer Secretly Divorces Millionaire Husband and Moves Near Mar-a-Lago Source: MEGA Alina Habba has quietly divorced her second husband and moved to Florida to be near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Lesley Abravanel March 11 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Alina Habba, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump and current senior advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi, has officially divorced her second husband, millionaire businessman Gregg Reuben, and relocated to Palm Beach, Fla., near the president's Mar-a-Lago Club. The split and move, reported by Daily Mail, follow her resignation as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in December 2025. The 41-year-old “quietly divorced” Reuben, the millionaire founder of the New York City-based parking management company Centerpark, amicably in New Jersey in February, the outlet reported.

Why Did Alina Habba and Her Husband Split?

Source: MEGA The couple married in 2020.

Sources close to Habba indicated the couple, married in 2020, reached an "impasse," noting that Reuben was not involved in politics and preferred to stay "in the shadows" while Habba’s high-profile career in the "MAGAverse" accelerated. Following the divorce, Habba purchased a home in Palm Beach to be closer to the center of Trump’s political operations. Habba has two children from her first marriage to attorney Matthew Eyet, from whom she was divorced in 2019, and was a stepmother to Reuben's son during their five-year marriage.

'She's Doing Just Fine'

Source: MEGA Alina Habba apparently was the one who wanted the divorce.

A source told the Mail that she initiated the divorce. "If there's one thing I know about Alina Habba, it's that she doesn't take s--- from anyone," they said. "She's famously described herself as a 'feisty Jersey girl,' and anyone who's met one knows exactly what that means." "She's widely successful, a rockstar mom, and I have no doubt she'll eventually find someone who celebrates her sparkle instead of trying to dim it," they added. "Until then, she's doing just fine being a boss.”

Source: MEGA The political guru now lives in Florida.

According to the report, “She christened her new bachelorette mansion in Palm Beach by hosting a New Year's Eve Party this year instead of attending Trump's bash.” “She’s a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics,” another friend said, “even when life throws personal challenges her way.” Habba is a “strong woman” who was “lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with," the friend added. After being disqualified from her New Jersey prosecutor role by a federal judge, Habba now serves as a Senior Advisor to Bondi.

Source: MEGA Alina Habba recently made a slip-up on TV.