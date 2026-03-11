NEWS Pam Bondi Moves to Military Housing Because of Threats Source: MEGA AG Pam Bondi has moved to military housing due to threats including those sparked by her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Lesley Abravanel March 11 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi relocated from her Washington, D.C., apartment to secure housing on a nearby military base following a series of credible threats, according to a New York Times report. The decision to move Bondi into guarded military housing was driven by two primary security concerns: drug cartel threats and the fallout from her handling of the files related to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. Federal law enforcement flagged an increase in threats from transnational criminal organizations, specifically following the January capture and prosecution of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi Faced Backlash Over the Epstein Files

Source: MEGA

Bondi faced intense criticism and personal threats related to the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files, which led to widespread backlash over the release of 3.5 million documents, some of which were claimed to be improperly redacted or intentionally incomplete. The former Florida attorney general is one of several senior Trump administration officials who have moved to military installations for protection. Others reportedly include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. A spokeswoman for Noem told The New York Times that she was paying “fair-market rent” for her housing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi's reps didn't reveal her location.

Bondi’s reps had no comment, except to ask the newspaper not to reveal her location. While using military bases for high-risk officials is not unprecedented, critics and historians have noted that the current scale of civilian political appointees using taxpayer-funded military housing is unusual. One social media commenter suggested she should be "roommates with [Epstein co-conspirator] Ghislaine [Maxwell] at a supermax.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi has faced criticism and threats.

Some critics said the move could be a precursor to President Donald Trump’s previous threats to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law if state leaders fail to uphold the administration's dubious safety standards. Others suggested the move was a "desperate" one, with some questioning whether it was a form of "witness protection" amid ongoing investigations into her financial disclosures and alleged ties to foreign interests.

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi was registered as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act for the Embassy of Qatar.