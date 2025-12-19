Stephen Colbert Speculates 'the End Is in Sight' for Donald Trump Ahead of Epstein Files Release

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert believes the end is near for Donald Trump as the Justice Department gets ready to release the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files. With the deadline for the release being Friday, December 19, the late-night host quipped, "It’s Epstein Files Eve" during his Thursday, December 18, monologue. The comedian added, "Don’t forget to leave Santa some cookies. And a barf bag."

'This Is the End of the Road'

Source: The Late Show/Youtube Stephen Colbert broke into an impression of Donald Trump during his monologue on Thursday, December 18.

The Late Show star proceeded to quote a CNN article, saying, "The DOJ specifically has to release ‘searchable and downloadable’ copies." Colbert went on, "And here’s the kicker: The law says records can’t be withheld, delayed, or redacted due to concerns about embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity." Channeling Trump while joking about his potential downfall, he said, "OK, but what if — and hear me out here — what if this is the end of the road for you and you’ve wriggled out of everything else, but for some reason this is the one they won’t let go of, no matter how many East Wings you tear down?"

Source: mega The deadline for the release of the Epstein files was set for Friday, December 19.

Continuing his impression of the president, he joked, "You can see the end is in sight, which is crazy because you’ve always believed that nothing bad could ever happen to you because the world’s an illusion and you’re the only one that’s real." "How about that?" he asked. "Do I still have to release them? Yes?" Colbert wrapped up his Trump impersonation with a zinger. "How about this one: Joe Biden was Epstein the whole time. How about that? Anything?"

Donald Trump Is in the Epstein Files

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump was seen with Jeffrey Epstein in newly released photos.

Source: House Oversight Committee 'He’s not in the file doing anything awful,' the president's chief of staff told an interviewer recently.