Stephen Colbert Speculates 'the End Is in Sight' for Donald Trump Ahead of Epstein Files Release
Dec. 19 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert believes the end is near for Donald Trump as the Justice Department gets ready to release the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files.
With the deadline for the release being Friday, December 19, the late-night host quipped, "It’s Epstein Files Eve" during his Thursday, December 18, monologue.
The comedian added, "Don’t forget to leave Santa some cookies. And a barf bag."
'This Is the End of the Road'
The Late Show star proceeded to quote a CNN article, saying, "The DOJ specifically has to release ‘searchable and downloadable’ copies."
Colbert went on, "And here’s the kicker: The law says records can’t be withheld, delayed, or redacted due to concerns about embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity."
Channeling Trump while joking about his potential downfall, he said, "OK, but what if — and hear me out here — what if this is the end of the road for you and you’ve wriggled out of everything else, but for some reason this is the one they won’t let go of, no matter how many East Wings you tear down?"
Continuing his impression of the president, he joked, "You can see the end is in sight, which is crazy because you’ve always believed that nothing bad could ever happen to you because the world’s an illusion and you’re the only one that’s real."
"How about that?" he asked. "Do I still have to release them? Yes?"
Colbert wrapped up his Trump impersonation with a zinger. "How about this one: Joe Biden was Epstein the whole time. How about that? Anything?"
Donald Trump Is in the Epstein Files
Colbert’s amusing monologue comes a month after Trump signed a bill to release the Epstein files.
The president, 79, has continued to deny any involvement with the late convicted s-- offender, despite appearing in photos from Epstein's estate that were released earlier this month.
Trump was also named in leaked emails of Epstein's last month. In one, the disgraced financier claimed the POTUS "knew about the girls," though it's unclear who they were talking about.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed he's in the sealed files in a new bombshellVanity Fair interview published on Tuesday, December 16.
However, Wiles insisted the president is only included in the documents due to his former friendship with the s-- trafficker.
"We know he’s in the file," she told the magazine. "And he’s not in the file doing anything awful."
Confirming Trump "was on [Epstein’s] plane" and "the manifest," she explained, "They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together."