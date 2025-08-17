PHOTOS Pamela Anderson's Stunning Transformation: Before and After Photos Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson has transformed from a girl with aspirations of modeling into a Hollywood s-- symbol. OK! Staff Aug. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Born in British Columbia, Canada, Pamela Anderson achieved stardom at 22 when she appeared on a Jumbotron at a British Columbia Lions football game, wearing a Labatt's Beer T-shirt. The brewing company quickly noticed her appeal, recruiting her as their spokesmodel. Soon after, Anderson auditioned for Playboy and graced the cover of the magazine's October 1989 issue. Over the next 22 years, she became synonymous with the publication, posing for Playboy more than any other model in its history. Reflecting on her experience, Anderson revealed to Us Weekly in 2018 that modeling for Playboy provided a sense of therapy after suffering from childhood sexual abuse. "I was painfully shy as a child. As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life," she shared. "I felt very trapped inside and needed to free myself. It was a breakthrough for me, and there I met artists and activists and gentlemen. It has been a fun and wild life."

Anderson's acting career took off in 1991 when she landed a recurring role on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement as Tim Taylor's (played by Tim Allen) assistant, Lisa. After two seasons, Anderson moved on to the coveted role of C.J. Parker on Baywatch, where she showcased her talents for five seasons from 1992 until 1997, becoming one of the show's longest-running cast members. Anderson's path to Baywatch was marked by unexpected twists. "I was asked to audition for Baywatch numerous times since I appeared in Playboy," she recalled in 2018 during an interview with the Pamela Anderson Foundation. "But I didn't like to drive in L.A. I'd never been on an audition. So I never went. Until one day I tagged along with a friend. We were both hired on the spot. They said I was famous before I walked in the door. Famous for not showing up." As her career flourished, Anderson's personal life garnered its own share of media attention. She found herself in high-profile relationships with Kid Rock, Rick Salomon and Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan. Scroll down to see stunning photos of Anderson through the years, commemorating her incredible journey.

1996

Anderson flaunted her famous curves while sitting on her Barb Wire motorcycle, an 885cc Triumph Thunderbird.

1997

The Stacked star put her curves on display during a 1997 outing, just months after giving birth to her first child, Brandon.

1999

In September 1999, Anderson attended PETA's Millennium Gala with Lee, where she received the Linda McCartney Memorial Award.

2002

Anderson posed with her then-boyfriend, Kid Rock, at the Grammy Awards red carpet event.

2005

The Pam: Girl on the Loose star stunned in a dark brown top and a white mini-skirt after enjoying a meal at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

2006

Before her and Rock's yacht wedding, Anderson put on an eye-popping display in a cleavage-baring swimsuit for her wedding reception on Nikki Beach.

2007

Anderson sizzled in a hot red dress before her appearance on The Conan O'Brien Show.

2008

The former Chicago cast member looked beautiful in an all-white outfit at the Superhero Movie premiere at the Mann Festival Theatre in 2008.

2009

In 2009, Anderson paraded her front assets in a barely-there bikini during a sun-soaked getaway in Malibu with her then-electrician/scuba diver boyfriend, Jamie Padgett.

2010

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant sizzled in a silk dress and black open-toed shoes at a 2010 event.

2011

Anderson showed off her dancing skills during a performance on the hit Mexican show La Academia in 2011.

2013

The blonde beauty oozed s-- appeal as she stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills.

2014

Chic and cute! Anderson was spotted leaving a hotel in Milan, Italy, sporting a floral-print dress and distinctive sunglasses that highlighted her class.

2015

Anderson commanded attention in an all-black ensemble at the In Touch Awards in 2015.

2017

For the L'Oreal Paris X Balmain party in 2017, the City Hunter actress brought the heat in a long-sleeved mini dress with a high-neck design and sparkly stripes. The outfit carefully traced her curves, highlighting her ample assets.

2018

Anderson was spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

2019

Anderson unleashed her Greek goddess beauty at the Diner de la Mode for Sidaction in Paris during the fashion week in 2019.

2020

The Borat actress showcased her figure in a daring outfit as she modeled her luxury vegan bags with Ashoka Paris.

2022

Anderson defied age in a baby pink dress before her appearance on The View.

2023

Anderson wowed the crowd when she opened the Hugo Boss fashion show in 2023.

2024

For The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, Anderson opted for short hair that she swept back from her face. She wore a sleeveless dress with a high neckline and a fitted bodice, flashing her curves in front of the cameras.

2025

