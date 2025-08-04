COUPLES Pamela Anderson Gushes Over 'Generous' Liam Neeson as Couple Holds Hands and Spills on Their 'Cuddle Monster' Levels After Their Relationship Is Exposed Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson held hands and talked about cuddling after their relationship was exposed. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Adorably Hold Hands on 'WWHL'

Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube Liam Neeson said Pamela Anderson is a 'giggler' like him.

“He’s so kind and generous,” Anderson gushed before Neeson claimed he admires her “spirit," saying she’s “a giggler like me.” He also said the Baywatch beauty has cooked him “sourdough bread,” while she revealed she bought him “an axe” as a hint to have him chop wood in front of her. While they were talking about one another, they adorably held hands.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson 'Had Chemistry From Very Early On'

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson said Pamela Anderson was 'so easy on the eyes' when he first met her.

On July 29, a media outlet confirmed the pair were an item, with an insider sharing they “always had chemistry while they were filming [The Naked Gun] and their friendship naturally developed into more.” “They are both shy and have tried to stay private, but the spark between them is obvious,” the source added. In a joint interview, Neeson recalled first seeing Anderson, noting she was “so easy on the eyes.” “I was really taken with your ‘thereness,’” he continued. “You were absolutely there. There was no [brushing me off], I knew we had kind of a chemistry from very early on.”

Pamela Anderson Said She Loves Liam Neeson

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Pamela Anderson said Liam Neeson is 'such a gentleman.'

When appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark on August 1, Anderson was coy when responding to questions regarding her relationship with Neeson. "I love Liam. He’s one of my favorite people,” she dished. "He’s incredible and he was so wonderful on the set too." She revealed he’s “such a gentleman” and was “always putting his coat around” her and making sure she “was OK” when they filmed The Naked Gun. "It was just really such a pleasure and such a joy... this delicious kind of mystery that’s been unfolding — which I really love being a part of," she added.

Pamela Anderson Refuses to Put a Label on Her Relationship With Liam Neeson

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube Pamela Anderson said she has a 'really special connection' with Liam Neeson.