Paris Hilton Believed She Was 'Asexual' Before Falling In Love With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton may be seen as a sex symbol to the world, but she felt quite the opposite — until she met Carter Reum.
After years of failed relationships, the Simple Life star admitted she questioned her sexuality and even thought she was "asexual" before meeting her now-husband.
“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” Hilton revealed in a recent interview. “I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”
However, after meeting the entrepreneur at a pal's Thanksgiving dinner in 2019, the feelings she had towards sex completely changed. “It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” the world renowned DJ revealed. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”
The hotel heiress, 42, noted she now feels settled and content in her private life with Reum. “He’s not famous. He’s smart. He comes from a nice family. He’s a good person,” she emphasized of her man. “It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys.”
“I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with,” Hilton, who was previously engaged to Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis and Chris Zylka, continued.
The couple's days are now brighter than ever, as they recently announced they welcomed a baby boy together via surrogate. "I want to protect him and to be with him every second," the blonde beauty gushed over their little guy. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."
Since Hilton documented her life for all to see before becoming a mom, keeping her child's birth under wraps was imperative. "My entire life has been so public," she said. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."
Harper’s Bazaar conducted the interview with Hilton.