Paris Hilton Believed She Was 'Asexual' Before Falling In Love With Husband Carter Reum

The couple's days are now brighter than ever, as they recently announced they welcomed a baby boy together via surrogate. "I want to protect him and to be with him every second," the blonde beauty gushed over their little guy. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

Since Hilton documented her life for all to see before becoming a mom, keeping her child's birth under wraps was imperative. "My entire life has been so public," she said. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."