Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She 'Struggles With Self-Esteem' After Years Of Living In Britney's Shadow
Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed how she truly feels about being the younger sister of pop sensation Britney Spears.
“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” the 31-year-old explained of the princess of pop's success during the series premiere of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesday, January 4.
"I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself," Jamie Lynn continued, as all eyes have been on the "Circus" singer since she rose to fame in the late 90s. Britney has since been grabbing headlines regarding her 13-year conservatorship and controversial social media posts since she was freed from the legal bind in November 2021.
JAMIE LYNN SPEARS FOUND 'SUPPORT' & 'FAMILY' IN HER 'SPECIAL FORCES' COSTARS AS FEUD WITH SISTER BRITNEY FAILS TO CEASE
Although the Zoey 101 star is "extremely proud" of Britney and her iconic career in the music industry, the mom-of-two admitted to wanting her "own identity" and to "be seen as [her] own person."
"I struggle with self-esteem all the time," Jamie Lynn confessed, crediting her desire to form her own identity as to why she decided to join the reality series — where celebrities are put to "the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience," during a series of extremely challenging training exercises led by ex-Special Forces operatives.
BRITNEY SPEARS ENCOURAGES SISTER JAMIE LYNN TO 'HAVE SELF-WORTH' AS THEIR CONFUSING DYNAMIC CONTINUES
It seemed that Britney was aware of the Sweet Magnolias star's insecurities, as she took to Instagram on December 15, 2022, to publicly offer advice to her sibling in a since-deleted post.
"Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister!!!" the 41-year-old randomly expressed last month alongside an eye-catching topless photo of herself. "Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!"
The "Gimme More" vocalist additionally praised Jamie Lynn for her courage and motivation to join the gutsy reality series, despite the sister-duo's rocky history of tensions and feuds.
"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …" Britney wrote in another since-deleted post on her 41st birthday, December 2, 2022. "Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you !!!"