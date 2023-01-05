Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She 'Struggles With Self-Esteem' After Years Of Living In Britney's Shadow

"I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself," Jamie Lynn continued, as all eyes have been on the "Circus" singer since she rose to fame in the late 90s. Britney has since been grabbing headlines regarding her 13-year conservatorship and controversial social media posts since she was freed from the legal bind in November 2021.

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS FOUND 'SUPPORT' & 'FAMILY' IN HER 'SPECIAL FORCES' COSTARS AS FEUD WITH SISTER BRITNEY FAILS TO CEASE

Although the Zoey 101 star is "extremely proud" of Britney and her iconic career in the music industry, the mom-of-two admitted to wanting her "own identity" and to "be seen as [her] own person."