OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Paris Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

Making Amends? Paris Hilton Reacts To TikTok User Who Admitted To Robbing Her

paris hilton reacts to tiktok user robbed her pp
Source: @parishilton/tiktok
By:

Oct. 10 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Paris Hilton is making light of an unfortunate situation. On Sunday, October 9, The Simple Life star duetted a TikTok in which social media user Greg Brown admitted to robbing her during a wild night out in 2007. However, her response was not exactly predictable.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton reacts to tiktok user robbed her
Source: @parishilton/tiktok

“One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” the influencer admitted in the original clip.

NICOLE RICHIE PUTS PAST FEUD BEHIND HER AS SHE ATTENDS FORMER 'THE SIMPLE LIFE' COSTAR PARIS HILTON'S LAVISH WEDDING TO CARTER REUM

Article continues below advertisement

“It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I was drinking and I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out," he continued of the experience. “There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car."

“We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton’s car!” Brown recalled, noting that he grabbed her pricey Dior shades before exiting the vehicle. “Then my friend said ‘Run!’ and then I thought the cops were coming!”

paris hilton reacts to tiktok user robbed her
Source: @parishilton/tiktok
Article continues below advertisement

The Paris In Love star laughed off the situation, reacting in a video that was captioned, "LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ☺️."

PARIS HILTON ARRIVES TO WEDDING CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES DECKED OUT IN FRILLY PINK BRIDAL GOWN — PHOTOS

paris hilton reacts to tiktok user robbed her
Source: @parishilton/tiktok
Article continues below advertisement

Per Hilton's request, Brown — who revealed he and his pals have held onto the item all these years — showed off the black pair of shades in an additional TikTok, to which she jokingly duetted once again in a video captioned, "Omg, I remember these sunglasses 🕶🤣🤣🤣 They look hot on you so you can keep them!🥰 PS: They NEVER went out of style 💅🏼✨ #Sliving."

Source: OK!

Fans could not get enough of the hilarious interaction, with one user writing, "Paris is a queen for this 😂," and another jokingly adding, "This is like the most wholesome petty larceny story ever! 💜💜💜."

"Paris is literally the coolest celeb ever 😭♥️🔥," an additional user noted of her laid back approach to the dicey situation.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.