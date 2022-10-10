Making Amends? Paris Hilton Reacts To TikTok User Who Admitted To Robbing Her
Paris Hilton is making light of an unfortunate situation. On Sunday, October 9, The Simple Life star duetted a TikTok in which social media user Greg Brown admitted to robbing her during a wild night out in 2007. However, her response was not exactly predictable.
“One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” the influencer admitted in the original clip.
“It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I was drinking and I left the concert and then a big, black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out," he continued of the experience. “There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car."
“We were laughing, we were screaming, we were in Paris Hilton’s car!” Brown recalled, noting that he grabbed her pricey Dior shades before exiting the vehicle. “Then my friend said ‘Run!’ and then I thought the cops were coming!”
The Paris In Love star laughed off the situation, reacting in a video that was captioned, "LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ☺️."
Per Hilton's request, Brown — who revealed he and his pals have held onto the item all these years — showed off the black pair of shades in an additional TikTok, to which she jokingly duetted once again in a video captioned, "Omg, I remember these sunglasses 🕶🤣🤣🤣 They look hot on you so you can keep them!🥰 PS: They NEVER went out of style 💅🏼✨ #Sliving."
Fans could not get enough of the hilarious interaction, with one user writing, "Paris is a queen for this 😂," and another jokingly adding, "This is like the most wholesome petty larceny story ever! 💜💜💜."
"Paris is literally the coolest celeb ever 😭♥️🔥," an additional user noted of her laid back approach to the dicey situation.