Paris Hilton Recalls Harvey Weinstein 'Aggressively' Following Her Into A Bathroom Stall At Age 19: 'It Scared Me'

While at the amfAR (The Foundation for Aids Research) gala in 2000, Weinstein, who was the host at the time, attempted to met with the blonde babe to potentially launch her career.

“I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ And I said, “Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,’” she shared. “I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein is so cool!’ and he said, ‘Well, we should have a meeting. You can come up to my room and read scripts’… and I just didn’t want to go, so I never went.”