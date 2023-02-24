Paris Hilton Recalls Harvey Weinstein 'Aggressively' Following Her Into A Bathroom Stall At Age 19: 'It Scared Me'
Paris Hilton is opening more and more about some scary instances from her past.
In a new interview, the socialite, 42, who just welcomed her son, Phoenix, with husband Carter Reum, recalled when she had to escape from Harvey Weinstein when she was just a teenager.
While at the amfAR (The Foundation for Aids Research) gala in 2000, Weinstein, who was the host at the time, attempted to met with the blonde babe to potentially launch her career.
“I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ And I said, “Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,’” she shared. “I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein is so cool!’ and he said, ‘Well, we should have a meeting. You can come up to my room and read scripts’… and I just didn’t want to go, so I never went.”
The next night at the gala, Weinstein went into the ladies' room while screaming at Hilton, "Ya wanna be a star?"
“I went into the bathroom and then he followed me,” she stated. “He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it. And I wouldn’t open it, because I was like, ‘I’m in a stall, why do you want to come in here?’ And I just wouldn’t open it. And security came and literally carried him away and he was like [shouting], ‘This is my party,’ going nuts. It scared me and freaked me out.”
At the time, there were rumors that Weinstein, who was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison on February 23 — two months after a jury found him guilty of one count of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object and one count of forcible rape — was not a good guy.
“Yeah, and it was just someone so powerful in Hollywood who everyone was terrified of,” she sid. “I didn’t even want to say anything about it because I was like, ‘I don’t want people getting mad at me for saying anything,’ because it was just a known thing. He was just like that and people were like, ‘OK, just turn a blind eye.’”
Glamour U.K. spoke with Hilton.