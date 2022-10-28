'Dirty Dancing' Actress Testifies Harvey Weinstein 'Ejaculated' On Her Face While Demanding A 'Naked Massage'

“I gave her (Hung) a look like, ‘Can you help me’ with my eyes,” the victim confessed. “She looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Don’t worry. I will be with you the entire time. He just wants to talk about projects.'”

“I was worried but yet I felt comforted that Bonnie was there … but I was wondering what was going on,” the actress continued.

Ashley quickly learned Hung was not telling the truth after she was led alone into a private hotel room by Weinstein, while his assistant waited outside.

“Harvey opened (the door) and he went in, then I went in,” the dancer reiterated while in tears, “and Bonnie shut the door behind us.”

According to her testimony, Weinstein then removed her bra and stripped himself of his clothing while forcefully pushing the 115-pound young adult onto the bed.