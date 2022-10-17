Erika Jayne Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Intense 'RHOBH' Backlash Before Shading Costar Dorit Kemsley's Marriage
Erika Jayne is getting reflective on her intense time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The "Xxpen$ive" singer spoke exclusively with OK! on Friday, October 14, at Bravocon in New York about her biggest takeaway from navigating fan backlash after six seasons on the Bravo series.
"I think the biggest lesson I've learned is to always be yourself," Jayne dishes. "Tell your truth and enjoy yourself because it's really cool to document your life on television."
The former Chicago actress — who has been entrenched in never-ending legal drama since her split from husband Tom Girardi in 2020 — also made headlines during a Sunday, October 16, taping of Watch What Happens Live after she was called up to the mic to make her prediction of which couple on the show was headed for a huge split next — and her answer was shocking.
"Dorit [Kemsley] and PK [Paul Kemsley]," Jayne, who has always been a close ally of the Beverly Beach by Dorit designer, said before the shocked crowed erupted.
In an icy exchange between the two (former) besties, Kemsley responded under an Instagram video of Jayne's shocking statement, writing, “Misery loves company. What else can j [sic] say? Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”
Despite Kemsley and Jayne's longtime friendship appearing to be in a rocky place, the fashion mogul exclusively told OK! at the star-studded convention that their other costar Kyle Richards has always had her back no matter what.
"It's very natural," Kemsley spills of her tight friendship with the Halloween star. "It's very easy. She lives around the corner. Our husbands are best friends. I love her daughters."
"It's just a very organic friendship, and it doesn't hurt that I've known her now for so long," the mother-of-two notes of their seven-year friendship.
Over the past several seasons of the reality series, Jayne, Kemsley, Richards and Lisa Rinna have come under fire by viewers for their apparent alliance. Despite often sweeping each other's wild behavior under the rug, the ladies tend to go after Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff.