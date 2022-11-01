Kyle Richards Admits She 'Did Not Want' To Defend Sister Kathy Hilton From Lisa Rinna During 'RHOBH' Reunion
Kyle Richards has made it clear why she did not defend sister Kathy Hilton from Lisa Rinna at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.
During a Friday, October 28, appearance on former costar Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, "Two T's In A Pod," the Halloween actress gave insight as to why she failed to defend her older sibling after the Rinna Beauty founder alleged Hilton had a mental breakdown and made harsh comments about Richards, her husband, their children and the entire cast.
After coming under fire by viewers for not backing the socialite, the former boutique owner made it known that Hilton had deeply hurt her with the alleged statements about herself and her family. "When you are hurt by somebody it's not always so cut and dry," Richards told the podcast host.
"I am not subscribing to the idea that you stick with family no matter what, because sometimes when you are treated really poorly, you have to take a step back," Richards said of Hilton. "Regardless if you are blood or not."
The founding RHOBH cast member went on to explain that there are dynamics deeply rooted in their family that fans will never understand, therefore making her unable to be on her sister's defense. "I didn't want to," the brunette beauty stated while making it clear she was glad the I Want To Be A Hilton star apologized. "I just didn't want to. Why would I?"
As OK! previously reported, Rinna made shocking allegations that Hilton uttered damning statements to her about not only her fellow housewives, but also the production company and the network, during the cast's trip to Aspen.
“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” the former soap opera actress claimed. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?”
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’" Rinna said Hilton declared about her younger sibling.