Paris Hilton Makes Several Outfit Changes In NYC After Exposing Past Secrets In Tell-All Memoir — See Photos
Paris Hilton made New York City her runway when she stepped out to promote her memoir on Tuesday, March 14.
The socialite, 42, was seen stopped by Good Morning America, The View and Barnes & Noble for her book signing.
The blonde babe, who recently welcomed son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, made sure to spend time with her fans at the book store.
Hilton looked stunning, as she wore a black bejeweled top and black bottoms.
"Today is a whirlwind. My book Paris: The Memoir is finally out in the world. My @RollingStone interview is now live. I feel so unbelievably blessed🥹 Thank you @RollingStone for the beautiful photoshoot and for making me feel so safe and comfortable opening up. It means the world to me. 🥰💖," she gushed on social media.
Of course, fans couldn't help but praise the reality star for being so vulnerable in her tome.
One person wrote, "Paris just finished you book 👏🙌😭🤩😇 … you are a survivor and icon and we’re born to change the world 🌎 thank you for your story and I am so happy you got your happy ending!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world 🙏 love you 💕," while another added, "so happy for you❤️."
As OK! previously reported, Hilton didn't hold back when discussing her past, including how she felt obligated to vote for Donald Trump in 2016.
"When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with — and when I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the s*** out of me on the phone," the model, who signed with Trump's T Management at 19 years old, wrote in Paris: The Memoir. "The truth is even worse: I didn't vote at all."
In another excerpt, she admitted she has more than one phone.
"My phone is like my jet pack," she confessed. "I have five dedicated phones, separate numbers for work, personal, Europe, prank calling, and one more with a number I give out if people ask me for my number but I don't feel totally comfortable giving my real real number and I don't want to be mean, because I'm a pathological people pleaser."