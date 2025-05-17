Paris Jackson to Honor Dad Michael at Her Wedding to Justin Long: He's 'Always Front and Center on Her Mind'

Paris Jackson is ready to walk down the aisle — and she's got heartfelt plans brewing for her upcoming wedding to Justin Long later this year. But it's more than just a celebration — it's a bittersweet reminder that her late father, the legendary Michael Jackson, won't be there to share in the joy.

"Her dad is always front and center on her mind, she still feels incredibly connected to him so it's important to her that he be a big presence for her at the wedding," a source close to the 27-year-old told a news outlet.