Lucy Hale Admits 'Pretty Little Liars' Saved Her Life During Alcohol Addiction: 'I Don't Know If I Would've Made It' Without the Show

Actress Lucy Hale got candid about her past struggles with mental health and alcohol before she accepts the 2024 Humanitarian Award from women’s recovery center Friendly House on Saturday, September 14.

"When I got sober, my intention was never to be the poster child of sobriety, but when I began speaking about it, it came from a place of needing to heal and take my power back," she spilled to a news outlet of the decision she made in January 2022.