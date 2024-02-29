OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aaron Rodgers
OK LogoNEWS

Pat McAfee 'Couldn't Sleep' After Aaron Rodgers Accused Jimmy Kimmel of Being on Jeffrey Epstein's List on His Radio Show

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sports radio host Pat McAfee addressed the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about Jimmy Kimmel.

During a recent episode of the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, McAfee shed light on the whirlwind that ensued after Rodgers, a close friend of his, falsely linked Kimmel to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement
aaron rodgers kimmel epstein comments misinterpreted anti vax
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers joked about Kimmel being on Epstein's list.

The comments were made during Rodgers' regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, leading Kimmel to consider legal action against the football player and the show itself.

Throughout the NFL season, Rodgers used McAfee's platform to express his skepticism towards the COVID-19 vaccine and criticize former Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, putting the show and its host in a difficult position.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee said he couldn't sleep after Rodger's comments.

Article continues below advertisement

"The block got real hot for about three weeks," McAfee humorously shared regarding the intense period.

Seeking guidance during this challenging time, McAfee turned to analyst Shannon Sharpe, who had faced a similar situation on his podcast Club Shay Shay when discussing controversial topics with guests.

"So, I asked Shannon about that. I’m like, ‘Shannon, do you feel like whenever something’s being said that you don’t know if it’s right or not, how much blame are you putting on yourself?’ Because there were nights I couldn’t sleep. I’m like, ‘Maybe I am f------ this up completely.'”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee runs hosts one of the biggest sports radio shows around.

MORE ON:
Aaron Rodgers
Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t know that world, though," McAfee admitted. "Do I deserve to have this platform if I don’t know everything about everything so that this s--- can’t happen and people don’t end up hating us?"

In the candid conversation with Sharpe, McAfee delved into the self-doubt that plagued him, questioning the responsibility that comes with hosting a show where varying views are expressed.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

McAfee questioned if he should talk about certain topics he's not educated on.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think we’re just a different style of programming,” McAfee said. “We’re conversationalists. We have no idea where we’re headed."

"We don’t have scheduled questions," he continued. "I don’t prep anybody when they’re coming on. I don’t have a list of questions. I’m just having a conversation with people; and boy, it has certainly got us into some s---, but it has also got us some magic that not a lot of other places can have.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Rodgers tried to backtrack his statement, claiming his comments about Kimmel were "misinterpreted" on purpose because he's an "anti-vax guy."

The NFL star appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, where he was asked, "So when you were saying that he doesn’t want that list to come out, you weren’t saying that he was on that list?"

"Nobody watched the f------ clip. That’s why," Rodgers angrily alleged. "They just saw a headline [and said], 'Oh, it's the anti-vax guy again. Let's f------ hammer him again.'"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.