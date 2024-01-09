Aaron Rodgers Refuses to Apologize to Jimmy Kimmel Over Jeffrey Epstein Claims: 'I Don't Give a S--- What He Says About Me'
It looks like Jimmy Kimmel isn't getting an apology from Aaron Rodgers after all! One day after the TV host addressed the situation on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the football star clarified his comments after he claimed Kimmel was somehow connected to s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“I still haven’t popped a bottle because there hasn’t been any list that’s come out,” he said. “I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am. I don’t think he’s the P-word," he said on the Tuesday, January 9, episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off the prompter. My education and JUCO and my three semesters at Cal, which I’m very proud of, has worked out for me and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well," he continued of Kimmel, 56. “I wish him the best, but I don’t give a s--- what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and I’m not accusing him for being on a list.’’
"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it," Rodgers declared.
In early January, the New York Jets star, 40, claimed Kimmel knew Epstein, who died in 2019, prior to a list of the disgraced businessman's associates being unsealed in court.
The TV personality then fired back at Rodgers on X, writing, “Dear A--------: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel then addressed the situation on the Monday, January 8, episode of his show.
"He said I was hoping it wouldn't and that he was going to pop a bottle of something to celebrate when he did, and then it did come out, and of course, my name wasn't on it and isn't on it, and won't ever be on. I don't know Jeffrey Epstein, I've never met Jeffrey Epstein," the host began.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He continued: "I'm not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge."
Kimmel then urged Rodgers to confess he made a mistake after making baseless accusations.
"Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do," Kimmel stated, referring to an apology. "Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't. If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that. My guess is that he won't apologize. I hope I'm wrong."