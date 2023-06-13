OK Magazine
Pat Sajak Announces Retirement From 'Wheel of Fortune' After Strange Behavior on Set: 'A Wonderful Ride'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 12 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Later this year, Pat Sajak will be spinning the wheel for the last time, as he is retiring from Wheel of Fortune for good.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," the 76-year-old said in a statement.

He continued, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, also confirmed the news to People.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Prete said. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"

pat sajaks daughter maggie vanna wheel of fortune
Source: abc
The TV star previously hinted retirement was in his future in an interview from September 2022.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak told Entertainment Tonight.

"It appears I may go before the show," he added.

As OK! previously reported, executives were apparently fed up with Sajak's interesting and weird comments

The "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."

mega
Source: mega

"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," spilled the insider. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."

