Pat Sajak Announces Retirement From 'Wheel of Fortune' After Strange Behavior on Set: 'A Wonderful Ride'

Later this year, Pat Sajak will be spinning the wheel for the last time, as he is retiring from Wheel of Fortune for good.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," the 76-year-old said in a statement.

He continued, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”