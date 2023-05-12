'Wheel of Fortune' Drama: Questions Asked Over Pat Sajak's Bizarre Behavior: 'Finally Had Enough — Or Always This Grumpy?'

As OK! previously reported, producers have been upset with Sajak for a while now.

Though the TV star's contract runs until 2025, the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."

"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," spilled the insider. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."