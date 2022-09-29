'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Faces BEING FORCED OUT After TV Show Bosses Complain About Gaffs, Testiness
It looks like Wheel of Fortune producers are getting closer and closer to showing Pat Sajak the door.
According to a source, the show's bigwigs are fed up with his gaffes and testiness.
Though the TV star's contract runs until 2025, the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."
Sajak — who previously insulted a contestant's lisp and made cringey remarks at both White and audience members — might eventually be forced out.
"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," spilled the insider. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."
As OK! previously reported, Sajak, 75, revealed how long he'll stick around hosting the popular game show.
"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he said. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."
Sajak even hinted at a potential departure time frame.
"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die," he continued. "It appears I may go before the show."
Even if Sajak leaves, White would most likely be by his side, as she is contracted until 2024.
"The one they want gone is Pat and bosses are looking discreetly to replace him with someone who won't cause them any grief," the insider divulged.
Globe Magazine reported on Sajak.