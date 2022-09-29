'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Faces BEING FORCED OUT After TV Show Bosses Complain About Gaffs, Testiness

It looks like Wheel of Fortune producers are getting closer and closer to showing Pat Sajak the door.

According to a source, the show's bigwigs are fed up with his gaffes and testiness.

Though the TV star's contract runs until 2025, the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."