Is Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel Of Fortune' After Season 40? Host Gives Cryptic Answer

In the meantime, Sajak isn't walking away just yet, as he and Vanna White are hosting season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

"I think people love seeing celebrities and watching them be themselves and not play a character," White said. "When they come on here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they're playing for a great cause, so it's good for everybody."

The game show host is holding out hope that this iconic actress will make an appearance down the line. "I'm still pulling for Meryl Streep 'cause I wanna see her say, 'Come on, big money!'" he exclaimed. "That's all I want, but she won't come on because she found out you can't win an Oscar for this."