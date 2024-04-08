Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie, 29, Seen Kissing Scottish Actor Ross McCall, 48, in L.A.
It looks like Maggie Sajak is off the market!
Newly released photos from last month show the 29-year-old blonde beauty on a walk with Scottish actor Ross McCall, 48, in Los Angeles — and the two are clearly more than friends.
In the pictures, McCall is seen wearing a red Adidas jacket, jeans, sneakers and sunglasses as he walked a dog with Sajak by his side.
The Wheel of Fortune star — who was dressed in a beige beanie, cream cardigan, white shirt, loose-fit jeans and sneakers — smiled throughout their stroll, and at one point leaned in for a smooch.
It's unclear how long the two have been together, though Pat Sajak's daughter has "liked" nearly every one of the White Collar alum's Instagram photos since November 2023. The actor has returned the favor by commenting on several of Maggie's photos, including when he called her a "beauty" on a February upload.
Maggie acts as the social correspondent for Wheel of Fortune, the game show her dad has been hosting for decades. She's also filled in for Vanna White on occasions.
"The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them," she said of getting the gig in 2021. "It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!"
As OK! reported, Pat will be ending his run as the host sometime this year, with Ryan Seacrest taking over the coveted position.
However, before the American Idol star earned the job, an insider told RadarOnline.com that Pat wanted Maggie to fill his shoes.
"Pat's hinted he may retire when his contract expires in 2024 and clearly, he wants Maggie to carry on," the source spilled at the time. "Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war. Pat's trying to elbow her aside to make room for Maggie."
While Vanna, 67, will continue to turn the letters on the program, it's unclear if Maggie will also stay on once her father steps down.
"When Pat told me he was going to retire, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not sure that I'm ready to retire,'" White recalled of hearing the news. "I thought about it and thought about it, and I just wasn't ready to retire. Because I'm not that tired and I love what I do… I genuinely do care about our contestants, and my favorite show is when they all win something big."
Us Weekly reported on Maggie and Ross' romance.