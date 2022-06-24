Devoted Partner Who Is Pat Sajak's Wife Lesley Brown? Learn All About The Seasoned Photographer
As the saying goes, "behind every great man is a great woman." This is especially true for Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak who has been married to his wife, professional photographer Lesley Brown, since since New Year's Eve 1989.
According to Parade, the couple met at a restaurant opening in Irvine, California, in 1988. At the time of their meeting, Brown, who graduated with a degree in television production from the University of Maryland, was 23 and the television host, was 42.
The couple share two children together, Margaret “Maggie” Sajak, 26, and Patrick Michael James Sajak, 30. The two currently reside between Severna Park, Maryland and Los Angeles, California, so Sajak can film the long-running game show.
Brown has made several appearances on Wheel Of Fortune over the years, one time filling in for letter turner Vanna White, as well as appearing on trips to destinations like Disneyland and Sandals Resort Emerald Bay.
In 2019, when the television personality was sent to the ER for a blocked intestine, Brown and their family was by his side the entire time.
“In the background [at the hospital], I could hear my wife and daughter talking,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America after his hospitalization. “It sounded like they were a mile off, but they were right next to me! They were talking to each other. And I remember thinking, not in a morbid way, ‘I think this must be death. This must be what death is like.'”
“Hearing their voices, I thought, ‘Boy, their lives are gonna change now.’ And I felt badly for them," he continued before adding, “I didn’t feel badly about dying. I felt badly that they were gonna have to deal with the aftermath. As it turns out, I was just high."
Earlier in her life, the mother-of-two became Miss Georgetown and appeared in Playboy magazine in 1988, the same year she met her husband-to-be. The happy couple have been together for almost 30 years, nearly the entirety of Sajak's run on the hit game show.