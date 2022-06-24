In 2019, when the television personality was sent to the ER for a blocked intestine, Brown and their family was by his side the entire time.

“In the background [at the hospital], I could hear my wife and daughter talking,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America after his hospitalization. “It sounded like they were a mile off, but they were right next to me! They were talking to each other. And I remember thinking, not in a morbid way, ‘I think this must be death. This must be what death is like.'”

