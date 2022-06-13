Who Is Pat Sajak's Daughter? Meet Maggie Sajak, A Country Singer Who's Appeared On Several 'Wheel Of Fortune' Episodes

When Pat had to take a leave of absence from the game show in June 2020, his costar Vanna White filled in as host, so Maggie took her place as the puzzle board turner.

"[White] gave me a little tutorial, like on our refrigerator, of how to press the letters and how hard to press them and all of that," Maggie spilled to Yahoo Entertainment. "She was so gracious in teaching me, and you know, she had a big job to do that week too, filling in for my dad. So it was a new experience for both of us, and I'm really glad we were able to do that together."

"He [Pat] was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," she continued of the ordeal. "I mean, you know, he had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."