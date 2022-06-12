Inside Embattled 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Life

One of the most recognized game show personalities of all time, Pat Sajak has entertained and delighted fans for over 40 years as the host of the hit puzzle game Wheel of Fortune. However, in recent months, fans rapidly became disenchanted with the his seemingly rude comments to contestants and snarky remarks to his cohost, Vanna White, while on the air.

Love him or hate him, the 75-year-old has lived long and fascinating life, from serving as a radio host in the Vietnam War to becoming a household name with his career in television.