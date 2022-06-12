Inside Embattled 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Life
One of the most recognized game show personalities of all time, Pat Sajak has entertained and delighted fans for over 40 years as the host of the hit puzzle game Wheel of Fortune. However, in recent months, fans rapidly became disenchanted with the his seemingly rude comments to contestants and snarky remarks to his cohost, Vanna White, while on the air.
Love him or hate him, the 75-year-old has lived long and fascinating life, from serving as a radio host in the Vietnam War to becoming a household name with his career in television.
Sajak — full name name Patrick Leonard Sajdak — was born on October 26, 1946, and raised in Chicago by his parents Leonard and Joyce Sajak. When he was in his mid-twenties, he joined the United States Army and served as a radio disc jockey for the American Forces Vietnam Network.
Following his time in the military, Sajak worked as a weatherman and an anchorman for NBC in the '70s, but it wasn't until 1981 when he would get his big break on Wheel of Fortune. Throughout his time on the show, the tv personality also worked a series of other hosting gigs, including a short stint with his very own talk show. The Pat Sajak Show ran for just over a year, from January 1989 to its last episode in April 1990.
THE HOST WITH THE MOST! EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' STAR PAT SAJAK: PHOTOS
As for the embattled host's personal life, Sajak tied the knot with his first wife, Sherrill, in 1979, but the two parted ways in 1986. Three years later, he married his second wife, Lesley Brown, in 1989. The two are still married and share kids Patrick Michael James, 31, and Maggie Marie, 27.
'HE'S REALLY FEELING THE STRESS': PAT SAJAK THINKING OF QUITTING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' AFTER HIS EMBARRASSING BLUNDERS, REVEALS INSIDER
As OK! previously reported, despite being beloved in the past, Sajak was recently branded an "a**hole" by Wheel of Fortune fans after repeatedly making rude or inappropriate comments on the show. His behavior reportedly got so out of hand that producers may even be considering replacing him with his cohost.
"The producers need and appreciate Vanna more than ever," an insider spilled. "If Pat doesn’t turn things around, Vanna could be taking the wheel soon!"