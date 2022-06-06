The Host With The Most! Everything To Know About 'Wheel Of Fortune' Star Pat Sajak: Photos

Pat Sajak has everyone talking!

The long-running Wheel of Fortune host, 75, has made headlines recently for his interesting comments and behavior both on the show and off.

Sajak stunned game show fans on Friday, June 3, when he shaded viewers, writing: "You know what I think? Of course not. And why should you care what I think? I’m a TV game show host. Now if I were a talk show host or a famous actor, that would be a different story. Then my opinion would carry a lot of weight."