Pat Sajak's final season on Wheel of Fortune is turning out to be a memorable one! On the Thursday, May 23, episode, a contestant shocked everyone with a NSFW wrong answer, but the longtime host took it all in stride.

Source: @WheelRob10/x Pat Sajak has been hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' since 1981.

The category — which was the first puzzle of the night — was "phrase," and a competitor named Tavaris Williams blurted out a response when the letter board read, "_ _ _ _/ I_ / T_E / B_ _T!" “Right in the butt?” he incorrectly guessed, causing the audience to erupt in laughter and surprise. Sajak, 77, kept his demeanor and simply replied, "No."

Well, Tavaris started today's Wheel of Fortune episode (#7999) off with a bang not even 60 seconds in! What a treat being in the audience for this along with 70 other past contestants. The crew implied it was going to be censored when it aired! #WheelofFortune #RightInTheButt pic.twitter.com/ReDMVcMpjt — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) May 23, 2024

Eventually, another contestant correctly stated, "This is the best!" "Yeah, that's it I think!" declared Sajak, to which Williams said, "Much better answer."

Source: @WheelRob10/x Contestant Tavaris Williams blurted out a NSFW answer to this puzzle.

"How you doing, Tavaris? You've already made an impression on us," Sajak joked. "I apologize, but I was a little excited," he confessed, to which the game show star quipped, "We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully. I have no idea what that'll be..."

Source: @WheelRob10/x This will be Sajak's last season on the game show.

Viewers loved the hilarious moment, with one person tweeting of Williams, "Welcome to the Wheel of Fortune Hall of Fame." "Watched it live here on the West Coast, and I'm happy to say they did NOT censor it!" another fan noted on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.

As OK! reported, Sajak announced in June 2023 that he would be leaving the show after Season 41 concludes in June. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," he wrote on social media at the time. Meanwhile, the show's longtime star Vanna White, 67, will continue on with her role as the famous letter-turner.

Source: mega Vanna White will continue to star on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

A few weeks after the father-of-two's announcement, it was revealed that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over his spot. "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," the star, 49, shared in a statement. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

The American Idol host admitted he's a bit nervous since "there's no one better than Pat Sajak." "He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure," he shared in an interview. "[But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night. He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here."