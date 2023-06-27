OK Magazine
Ryan Seacrest Confirms He's Replacing Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune': 'I'm Truly Humbled'

ryan seacrest pat sajak wheel of fortune
By:

Jun. 27 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Seacrest ... in!

Ryan Seacrest confirmed on Tuesday, June 27, that he'll be taking over Pat Sajak's job when the latter retires from his longtime gig as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

seacrest
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," the American Idol star, 48, began his social media announcement. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

seacrest sajak
Seacrest noted he loves the way Sajak, 76, has "always celebrated the contestants," so he's looking forward to "learning everything" he can from the veteran game show host.

"Many people probably don't know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he continued.

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest
seacrest sajak
The radio star concluded his message by writing, "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Sajak announced his impending retirement earlier this year, noting the series' 41st season, which begins in September, will be his last. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," he added.

The Emmy winner was rumored to have been the top contender to take over, especially since he now has a freed up schedule after departing from his and Kelly Ripa's morning talk show in April.

As OK! reported, he could now rake in a total of $28 million each year for his TV gigs, as he already earns $12 million for one season of American Idol.

