Ryan Seacrest Feels 'a Lot of Pressure' Replacing 'Legend' Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host: 'I've Looked Up to Him Forever'
Ryan Seacrest is well aware of the legendary shoes he is set to fill next fall.
During a recent interview, the television personality opened up his feelings toward being named the newest host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak's retirement at the end of the 2023-2024 season.
"I wanna close my eyes and hear you say it," Seacrest joked to a reporter when asked about is new gig. "I can't believe that's real."
While Seacrest can't wait to take over as the game show's host, the 48-year-old didn't hesitate when admitting: "There's no one better than Pat Sajak."
"He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure. [But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night," Seacrest said while praising the 76-year-old. "He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here."
Despite slight nerves surrounding his upcoming position, Seacrest said a piece of advice offered by Sajak helped calm him down.
"He just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it," the American Idol host detailed.
While Sajak's time as the host of Wheel of Fortune will soon come to an end after 40 years, Seacrest reminded fans he's not done just yet.
"He's enjoying his last season," Seacrest expressed. "I start next year. I think it's a big celebratory season for him and the show."
Plus, Sajak will still be working for Wheel of Fortune for three more years, though he will do so behind the scenes as a show consultant.
"So, yeah, he'll be bossing me around," Seacrest laughingly added. "Why not? I think he deserves that, yeah."
When asked how his well-respected gig came to fruition, the Emmy-winning talk show host quipped: "Well, in my dreams I've known about this job for a long time."
More seriously, however, he confessed the role became official rather "quickly."
"It was something that felt, certainly for me, felt like the perfect opportunity. I'm glad it felt that way to Sony as well. And it was not difficult or complicated to work out," Seacrest concluded three months after news broke about his hosting position at the end of June.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
White will be a returning face on the game show, as the letter turner recently extended her contract through the 2026 season.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Seacrest ahead of his fall 2024 start as the host of Wheel of Fortune.