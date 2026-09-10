Lindsay Clancy Is on '24/7 Suicide Watch' But Has 'Incredible Family Support,' Her Lawyer Reveals After Mistrial: 'I Worry About Her Every Day'

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Lindsay Clancy is on suicide watch following her mistrial. The 36-year-old was on trial for five weeks in Massachusetts for strangling and killing her three young children in 2023, with the defense claiming she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time. Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, opened up about the case, which captured the nation's attention, in an interview with NBC News released on September 9. "She’s strong,” he said of his client. “She has incredible family support. But she is suicidal. I mean, she’s on 24/7, one-on-one suicide watch. I worry about her every day."

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'I Worry About Her'

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's lawyer said she shouldn't be held criminally responsible for murdering her kids because she was in psychosis at the time.

Before the tragedy, Clancy reportedly confided her struggles to "anyone who would listen," including her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, and family members, but expressed regret that she didn't speak of it more. The case dealt heavily with Lindsay's mental health, with several professionals taking the stand to answer questions about her antipsychotic medication doses and her state of mind ahead of the killings. It was declared a mistrial on September 4 after one juror could not agree with the rest of the jury.

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Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Lindsay Clancy was accused of strangling Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Jurors alleged that the holdout member refused to follow the judge's instructions regarding "reasonable doubt." Kevin attempted to have the holdout juror removed, but the judge refused the request. The attorney has since claimed that Lindsay was facing an 11-1 vote in favor of her acquittal. The mother is still facing charges for the deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, though the prosecution has yet to indicate whether it will choose to retry the case.

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Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK Lindsay Clancy reportedly expressed her mental health struggles to her family.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay allegedly strangled each child with an exercise band before attempting to take her own life by jumping out a second-story window. The grieving mother is now paralyzed from the waist down. Kevin said his client is completely understanding of the prosecution's perspective and holds no ill will toward them or anyone else hoping for her conviction. "She was hurt by the way they would talk about her and the way they would attack her," he explained. "She was hurt, but she never once expressed anger towards anybody in the system. She doesn’t have it in her DNA to be angry with anyone."

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy has not denied killing her children.