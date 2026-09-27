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Patrick Clancy’s Old Reddit Posts Shed New Light on Lindsay Clancy’s Mental State Before Murders: Report

image of Lindsay Patrick Clancy
Source: 60 MINUTES/AP

Patrick Clancy's old posts from his since-deleted Reddit account revealed new details about Lindsay Clancy's mental health before she murdered their three kids.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

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Patrick Clancy's old Reddit posts reportedly revealed more details about ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's mental health status before she killed their three children.

The account was deleted last year, however, it first became active in 2017.

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Lindsay Clancy's Strangled Her 3 Kids in January 2023

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image of Lindsay Patrick Clancy
Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK

Patrick Clancy described Lindsay Clancy's postpartum struggles on Reddit.

Lindsay, 36, strangled their children at her home in Duxbury, Mass., in January 2023. She then attempted to commit suicide by jumping out of a second-story window and slitting her wrists, with her injuries leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Her court case was declared a mistrial on September 4 after the jury remained deadlocked on a verdict.

According to the New York Post, Patrick, 36, described Lindsay taking the antidepressant Zoloft following the birth of their third child, Callan, in a post shared on December 7, 2022.

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image of Lindsay Patrick Clancy kids
Source: 60 MINUTES

Lindsay Clancy strangled her three kids in 2023.

“I suspect this medication was never needed in the first place (Zoloft was my own idea), but my psychiatrist is saying I’m exhibiting signs of bipolar disorder,” he wrote in an “Ask Docs” subreddit, adding he was “posting for my wife.”

“Has your [medication] experience ever involved thoughts of hurting others, including loved ones? Did you ever feel like you came close to acting on them? Or were they just thoughts?” he then asked the internet.

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Lindsay Clancy Reportedly Took Zoloft to Help Cope With Her Issues

image of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy's case was declared a mistrial earlier this month.

“After a week of taking Zoloft, I developed severe insomnia,” the post read. “At one point, I went 48 hours without sleeping.”

Lindsay eventually went on to use substances such as Ativan and Prozac. "I can’t stress enough that her anxiety was very mild going into this,” Patrick then penned in another post in a psychiatry-themed subreddit.

“She was eating well, sleeping great at usual, dancing at the wedding we went to and socializing," he continued.

He also stated Lindsay felt some anxiety about going back to work after giving birth. “Was she overwhelmed with the kids? Definitely, but I believe we could have solved that by giving her more time to herself to decompress as we have in the past,” he said.

image of Patrick Clancy
Source: 60 MINUTES

Patrick Clancy said his wife was 'severely depressed' about a month before the murders.

On December 15, Patrick explained his wife was “severely depressed, numb, don’t really care about anything . . . even had suicidal thoughts.”

By December 20, Lindsay was turned away from postpartum depression program in Rhode Island with doctors noting she needed a different course of treatment for her psychological battles. She was then admitted to McLean Hospital 10 days later and was released on January 5, 2023.

The final post to Patrick's Reddit account was on January 23 — the day before the murders took place. Patrick asked in a tech subreddit about advice on creating an app for a real estate open house.

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