Patrick Clancy’s Old Reddit Posts Shed New Light on Lindsay Clancy’s Mental State Before Murders: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Clancy's old Reddit posts reportedly revealed more details about ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's mental health status before she killed their three children. The account was deleted last year, however, it first became active in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy's Strangled Her 3 Kids in January 2023

Source: @LINDSAYCLANCY/FACEBOOK Patrick Clancy described Lindsay Clancy's postpartum struggles on Reddit.

Lindsay, 36, strangled their children at her home in Duxbury, Mass., in January 2023. She then attempted to commit suicide by jumping out of a second-story window and slitting her wrists, with her injuries leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Her court case was declared a mistrial on September 4 after the jury remained deadlocked on a verdict. According to the New York Post, Patrick, 36, described Lindsay taking the antidepressant Zoloft following the birth of their third child, Callan, in a post shared on December 7, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 MINUTES Lindsay Clancy strangled her three kids in 2023.

“I suspect this medication was never needed in the first place (Zoloft was my own idea), but my psychiatrist is saying I’m exhibiting signs of bipolar disorder,” he wrote in an “Ask Docs” subreddit, adding he was “posting for my wife.” “Has your [medication] experience ever involved thoughts of hurting others, including loved ones? Did you ever feel like you came close to acting on them? Or were they just thoughts?” he then asked the internet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy Reportedly Took Zoloft to Help Cope With Her Issues

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's case was declared a mistrial earlier this month.

“After a week of taking Zoloft, I developed severe insomnia,” the post read. “At one point, I went 48 hours without sleeping.” Lindsay eventually went on to use substances such as Ativan and Prozac. "I can’t stress enough that her anxiety was very mild going into this,” Patrick then penned in another post in a psychiatry-themed subreddit. “She was eating well, sleeping great at usual, dancing at the wedding we went to and socializing," he continued. He also stated Lindsay felt some anxiety about going back to work after giving birth. “Was she overwhelmed with the kids? Definitely, but I believe we could have solved that by giving her more time to herself to decompress as we have in the past,” he said.

Source: 60 MINUTES Patrick Clancy said his wife was 'severely depressed' about a month before the murders.