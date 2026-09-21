Patrick Clancy Recalls Heartbreaking Final Moments With Son Callan: 'He Died in My Arms'

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Source: 60 MINUTES Patrick Clancy recalled holding his 8-month-old son Callan during his final moments.

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"I said, 'I'm so sorry,' and I got to hold him; I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms," he recounted.

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Source: 60 MINUTES/YOUTUBE

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Patrick Hoped Callan Would Survive

Source: @HEARDWITHLOVE/INSTAGRAM Callan died four days after his siblings, Cora and Dawson, in January 2023.

Callan died four days after his older siblings, Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, were killed in the basement of the family’s Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023. At the time, Patrick was still holding onto hope that his youngest child would pull through. He recalled desperately wishing that Callan would survive. “And remember just thinking, 'Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,' and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister. And I was holdin' out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and I knew that it wasn't going to be a good prognosis,” he shared.

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Lindsay’s Trial Ended Without a Verdict

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Source: 60 MINUTES Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Earlier this month, Lindsay’s murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Her defense argued that she was experiencing mental challenges and should not be held responsible for her actions. “That was not the Lindsay that is now living amongst us,” her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said. “The person that committed this atrocious act was as a result of postpartum psychosis combined with the medications that she was provided.”

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Rachel Danis Defended Patrick

Source: 60 MINUTES Dr. Rachel Danis defended Patrick Clancy against conspiracy theories about his children’s deaths.

Patrick has since remarried Dr. Rachel Danis, who spoke alongside him during the interview. The couple also addressed conspiracy theories that have circulated online and accused Patrick of being involved in his children’s deaths. Rachel pushed back against those claims while describing Patrick as "the most selfless father and supportive partner." She also questioned how the allegations gained traction online. "I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted," she went on.

Patrick Plans to Tell Their Future Children About His Kids