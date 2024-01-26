Patrick Mahomes' Dad Jokes He Doesn't Want to Sit in the Same Suite as Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce During AFC Championship Game
If it's up to Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., he hopes to not be seated in the same suite as Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce at the AFC Championship football game on Sunday, January 28.
When asked if he'll be next to Travis Kelce's brother and girlfriend, the 53-year-old joked, "I hope not."
He continued: “No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”
The 34-year-old star's team will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Maryland, and if the Chiefs win, they will go on to play the winner of the NFC Championship Game — either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions.
As OK! previously reported, Taylor, 34, met Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, for the first time at the January 21 game in Buffalo, N.Y.
Jason, 36, later made headlines for taking off his shirt when his brother scored some points in the big game.
“I was actually two booths down. But as soon as [Jason] started doing that, I started looking down and I saw him,” Pat said on the WFAN Sports Radio’s “Evan & Tiki” show. “It just so happens that at one point, we were both having a beer in the bathroom. I’ve known him for quite some time because Travis is like another son to me.”
“I’ve been around [Jason] a lot and I’ve been in the booth with Taylor before and she was very nice and genuine. I went over there and hung out with them a little bit after the game, after we won, for a little bit. Those are some fun guys — if you think Jason is wild, you ought to see Travis!” he said of Jason's antics.
Meanwhile, Jason admitted his wife told him to cool it when meeting the Grammy winner — but he didn't seem to follow his wife's advice.
"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," he said on their "New Heights" podcast. "So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low.'"
Fortunately, it seemed like Jason won over the blonde beauty.
“Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis shared.