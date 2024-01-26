Patrick Mahomes' Dad Jokes He Doesn't Want to Sit in the Same Suite as Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce During AFC Championship Game

Meanwhile, Jason admitted his wife told him to cool it when meeting the Grammy winner — but he didn't seem to follow his wife's advice.

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," he said on their "New Heights" podcast. "So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low.'"