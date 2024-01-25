Travis Kelce Hasn't Changed Since Getting Attention Amid Taylor Swift Romance, Says Patrick Mahomes: 'He's Been Himself the Whole Time'
Though Travis Kelce is now dating one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Taylor Swift, he hasn't let it all get to his head, according to friend and Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.
“Travis has always been Travis,” Mahomes, 28, told reporters on Wednesday, January 24, per NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.
“He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. It hasn’t been any different to me," Mahomes added, noting it's been "cool" to see his friend stay grounded even with all eyes on him.
“He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day," he continued.
Though Kelce, 34, has gained more followers and been in the spotlight since his relationship with Swift, 34, took off this past summer, he's always been a notable player in the NFL since being drafted in 2013. “I’ve come to work every single day and lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me and Travis is one of them,” Mahomes shared.
Mahomes also said when Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 — and then made a cameo in October of that same year — it was "cool" for him to see his friend on the small screen. "It was a dream of his," he said.
According to Mahomes, Kelce has been a fan for the comedy sketch series "for years."
“He was telling me the ones from before I was even born," Mahomes shared. "I was like, ‘Trav, I’m not the same age as you, I don’t even know who that is.’"
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Talk Every Day' as Pop Star Has 'High Hopes' for Their Budding Romance: 'She's Very Happy'
- Travis Kelce 'Enjoying' Spending Time With Taylor Swift, Admits He Feels 'on Top of the World'
- 'Purely Organic': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Not 'a Marketing Stunt,' Says Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt
Mahomes hopes Kelce can "do more of that type of stuff after he's done playing football."
For his part, Kelce explained that he's not retiring anytime soon, but he would be interested in looking at those types of opportunities one day.
“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” he said on January 11 during a press conference. “The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me.”
“I have no reason to stop playing football,” Kelce added. “I love it. We still have success.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also stated that Kelce and Swift's relationship is the real deal. “It was purely organic,” he spilled. “When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt.’ But no, it’s very real. And as I said, the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them."