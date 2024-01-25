Travis Kelce Hasn't Changed Since Getting Attention Amid Taylor Swift Romance, Says Patrick Mahomes: 'He's Been Himself the Whole Time'

Though Travis Kelce is now dating one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Taylor Swift, he hasn't let it all get to his head, according to friend and Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

“Travis has always been Travis,” Mahomes, 28, told reporters on Wednesday, January 24, per NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

“He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. It hasn’t been any different to me," Mahomes added, noting it's been "cool" to see his friend stay grounded even with all eyes on him.