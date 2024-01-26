Kylie Kelce Had to 'Reel' Husband Jason Back in After His Shirtless Antics Caused 'Chaos' at the Chief-Bills Game
Taylor Swift’s potential brother-in-law?
On Friday, January 26, while appearing on Good Morning America, Kylie Kelce recalled her husband Jason Kelce’s shirtless antics while watching brother Travis Kelce’s football game on Sunday, January 21.
As caught on camera by many attendees at the Chiefs-Bills match, the newly retired Eagles player was seen exiting his family’s stadium suite bare chested as he greeted fans and cheered on his sibling.
While on the talk show, the former collegiate athlete admitted she was “all for” her hubby’s silly activities until “chaos” ensued.
“The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what? Go ahead. That’s my husband,'” Kylie, who has been married to Jason since 2018, explained.
“Then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m going to need you to get back in because the poor cops out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum — you’re making their jobs harder,'” she added.
Kylie, 31 — who spent her time inside the box alongside Swift — eventually was forced to try to “reel” in the 36-year-old.
The mother-of-three believed all of Jason’s energy resulted from him not being able to smash through a table during the tailgate in the Bills’ parking lot.
“He desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day. He did not have a chance to do that,” she shared. “So when he got into the suite, he said to me, ‘I’m going to take my shirt off and jump out.’”
“And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,’ but I think it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table,” Kylie recalled.
As OK! previously reported, the eventful game was also the first time Jason had met Travis’ pop star boo.
"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason said of his wife on he and the tight end’s "New Heights" podcast.
"So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low,'" he joked.
Travis quipped that Jason makes the "worst" first impressions, but the singer didn't seem to mind.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you,” the 34-year-old said.