20 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out About Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce
Alex Rodriguez
In an October interview with E! News, former baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blooming romance.
"I love it, I think it's great," he said. "It brings a little bit more energy to the NFL. It's cool."
Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019, told People a week later that he could not give Kelce or anyone any advice about dating a celebrity.
Andy Reid
After the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Los Angeles Charges on October 22, the team held a press conference during which Andy Reid said Swift has been a positive influence on the athlete.
"Kelce is getting better with time," the coach noted. "Taylor can stay around all she wants."
Antoni Porowski
In an interview with People, Antoni Porowski spoke candidly about his friend's current romance.
"I'm very supportive. She's an incredible, formidable woman who's managing to tour the world over," the Queer Eye star shared. "My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come."
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick joined the growing list of celebrities who commented on Swift and Kelce's romance when he appeared on The Greg Hill Show.
"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career — this would be the biggest," he declared.
Erin Andrews
Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Erin Andrews quipped about building the bridge between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift when she said during one of the episodes of her "Calm Down" podcast that the "Lover" singer should "go on a date with this guy."
"He's just such a great, great guy. And so we threw it out there and they got together. Of course, we're getting all the credit now," Andrews continued.
Gayle King
Gayle King dismissed the rumors that the pair's relationship was a publicity stunt, telling Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce were more than that.
"I think they're two young people who are attracted to each other and I think they're trying to figure it out, whether it goes somewhere [or] doesn't go somewhere," King continued.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid set the record straight when rumors claimed she and her friends were unhappy about Swift's relationship.
Following the buzz, she commented on Perez Hilton's story and cleared the air.
"I'm a couple [of] days late to this tag, but didn't the press try this last week [with] Selena?" the model wrote, referring to Selena Gomez. "Let it be. We are all over the moon for our girl. Period."
Hilarie Burton Morgan
Hilarie Burton Morgan seemingly saw herself in Swift when she praised Kelce for inviting the "Lavander Haze" singer to his workplace, explaining that a similar thing happened to her and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
"Pro tip … you deserve someone who invites you to work with them," she wrote on X. "It shows: 1. They think you're so awesome [and] they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you. 2. They work hard & they're GOOD, & they want you to see that."
Jana Kramer
In one Instagram post, Jana Kramer left a heartfelt comment about Swift and Kelce's relationship after photos of the "champagne problems" singer attending one of his games surfaced.
"I'm so here for this," she said.
Jason Kelce
Over the past few months, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, constantly showed his stamp of approval several times since the romance began. In his interview with SportsRadio 94 WIP, he praised his sibling for being a gentleman to Swift.
"I'm happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it," he playfully said. "It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you."
Jason had to deal with several media outlets who tried to get information from him, but he always told people that he "keeps Travis business as his business."
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker gave advice to Swift, telling her that it is OK not to make it to every Kelce's game. She also shared with TalkShopLive what she thought of the relationship.
"I love it," Decker said. "It totally makes sense. She should have dated an athlete a long time ago. It worked for me. I love it."
Joy Behar
Joy Behar is a Swiftie but does not support the duo.
During the November 16 episode of The View, Behar read Kelce's past tweets and expressed her disappointment with every word he wrote. In a 2010 tweet, Kelce said girls should hide their back fat.
"I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There's too many ugly cheerleaders out here," Kelce continued in the tweet.
Behar continuously targeted Swift's new beau, calling him an "idiot" and "illiterate."
Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, defended Kelce and explained that "young people do young people stuff," adding that that what a person said years ago may not be "the way that you feel this time."
Katy Perry
Katy Perry offered a two-word comment when Vogue posted an Instagram photo of Swift and Kelce holding hands.
"I ship," the "California Gurls" singer wrote.
Kelly Clarkson
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson spoke about the extreme coverage of Swift during NFL games. She received backlash afterward, prompting her to clarify her comment.
"Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone's romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance," she posted on Instagram. "Did y'all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request."
Mark Cuban
While supporting Swift and Kelce's romance, Mark Cuban also tried to get the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker to date someone from the Dallas Mavericks.
"Taylor — If you're listening, sorry, Travis — break up with him," Cuban joked. "I've got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu! I gotchu!"
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman remains neutral amid the buzz surrounding Swift and Kelce's romance. He told CBS Mornings, "I don't think about them at all."
Olivia Wilde
Amid the rumors surrounding her love life, Olivia Wilde — who also dated Swift's ex Harry Styles — seemingly did not approve of the relationship. Thus, it resulted in a backlash.
"I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," she shared on X.
Wilde soon clarified her comment to a reporter, saying that she meant no harm.
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes finally met Swift through Kelce after previously saying that he might see her at some point once she ends up with the tight end.
"Yeah, I met her," he said in an interview. "She's really cool, good people. But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
Rob Gronkowski
In October, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski commented on the pair's romance in his interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"He's had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he's a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get. And he can move," he said of Kelce. "Like I said, I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it's great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all."
Whoopi Goldberg
During an episode of The View, Goldberg admitted that she was not invested in Swift and Kelce's romance, though she is a fan.
"Why is this so extraordinary to people?" she said. "I love Taylor. She's great. I'm watching football whether she's participating or not."