Patrick Mahomes Says He's Open to Having a Fourth Child 'Down the Line' Days After Welcoming Baby No. 3 With Wife Brittany
Did Patrick Mahomes have a change of heart?
On Tuesday, January 14, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 29 — who previously claimed he was “done” having kids after baby No. 3 — revealed he is open to expanding his brood.
During a press conference, Patrick said he’s “good with three [kids] for right now,” but isn’t opposed to adding another tot to his and wife Brittany Mahomes’ family “down the line.”
He noted that baby No. 4 is “maybe” an option for the couple — who tied the knot in 2022.
“My goal was always three. So we’ve had three,” he added — referencing the pair’s kids Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and Golden, who was born on Sunday, January 12. “We’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”
The father-of-three then gushed about how “fun” it was to meet their newest addition over the weekend.
“It’s cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how our kids react to her,” he stated. “Having baby sissy and stuff like that.”
Patrick admitted his spouse, also 29, is “doing everything” and he tries “to be supportive.”
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds announced the birth of Golden on Monday, January 13, via social media.
“•Golden Raye Mahomes•1/12/25🎀✨,” they captioned the joint Instagram post, which featured a black and white photo of the couple holding the newborn’s feet with a “Golden Raye” name plaque.
Fans then shared their support for the athlete and blonde beauty in the comments section.
“Love the name! Congratulations 😍,” one person penned, while another echoed: “Congratulations Mahomes family, and welcome to the world Golden 🎀💛.”
One person even noted how they almost predicted the little one’s moniker, writing: “This was dinner conversation last night. I said, ‘I hope it’s a girl and they call her Goldie.’ Pretty d--- close for 2 people I don’t know personally! Congrats!!!”
Meeting Golden for the first time may have given Patrick baby fever, as in July he claimed the high school sweethearts would be keeping their family at 5 members.
“I’m done, I’ll say that,” he told reporters after he and Brittany announced her pregnancy. “I said three and I’m done.”
Despite his remark, he assured fans he finds fatherhood “awesome.”
“I always wanted to have kids young,” Patrick shared. “We’re having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”
