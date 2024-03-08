OK Magazine
Travis Kelce's Coach Andy Reid Wasn't Offended by His Super Bowl Outburst But Admits He 'Tries to Stay on Top' of the Athlete

By:

Mar. 8 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid always has Travis Kelce's back.

In a new interview on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, Reid discussed the athlete's sideline outburst at the 2024 Super Bowl and insisted there's no will ill between them.

travis kelce andy reid super bowl outburst stay top athlete
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wasn't offended by Travis Kelce's outburst at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Reid noted the situation was "overblown" in the media, noting he didn't take offense to the heated moment.

"I didn’t see him coming or I would have forearm ripped him," he quipped with a laugh. "But you know, he got me."

travis kelce andy reid super bowl outburst stay top athlete
Reid said he sees the tight end as one of his own kids.

"Listen, I love his passion. He’s always telling me, ‘Fire me up!’ So I’m hard on him — he’s like one of my kids," Reid, 65, said of Taylor Swift's boyfriend, 34. "I try to stay on top of him and make sure that he’s right because he’s the personality of our team. As great of a leader as Patrick [Mahomes] is, everybody follows Kelc [sic]. When he's fired up, everyone follow alongs on that."

travis kelce andy reid super bowl outburst stay top athlete
The Kansas City Chiefs won back to back Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024.

Reid acknowledged things "did get a little crazy," but "that's why the job is so great. My job's great, his job's great. We're not getting put in the back of a police car for arguing with each other, that's not what's happening."

As OK! reported, the tight end apologized for the incident and admitted he "crossed the line."

"I can't get that fired up where I'm bumping coach and it's getting him off-balance and stuff," the NFL player said on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "When he stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh s---' in my head."

His co-host and brother, Jason Kelce, 36, noted the "yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there's better ways to handle this, retrospectively."

travis kelce andy reid super bowl outburst stay top athlete
The 2024 Super Bowl took place on February 11.

Travis didn't disagree, but noted the two of them have a special bond.

"I got a certain relationship with him. He's checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing and he can put it on me and I've got him," he recalled of what he was telling his coach on the sideline. "It came in a moment when we weren't playing very well, and I wasn't playing very well. And we had to get some s--- going."

"Sometimes those emotions get away from me; that's been the battle of my career. But I don't give a s--- what anyone else says, I talked to Coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it," Travis revealed. "I'm grateful because he knows that it's all because I want to win this thing with him more than anything."

"I'm a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. How much I love to be a product of his coaching career," he shared. "I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I'm out there with him, man."

